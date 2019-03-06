Caron Butler: LeBron James Resting for Lakers' Final Games 'Sucker Way Out'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The castle is crumbling around LeBron James in Los Angeles, but retired NBA forward Caron Butler expects King James to see his disastrous first season as a Laker through to the end.

Approached at an airport by TMZ on Wednesday evening, Butler responded "absolutely not" when asked if the Lakers should rest James for the remainder of this season. Butler explained his reasoning:

"You still gon' play. Think about the years when Kobe Bryant and those guys wasn't playing well. Kobe still was out there. He still was hooping, still was ballin'. You're cheating the fans. Maybe you can give him limited minutes to where he's only playing 25 to 30 minutes or whatever the case may be, but you can't just say, 'I'm shutting him down because we didn't exceed expectations.' Hell no.

"That's a sucker way out. He gotta play."

The TMZ reporter then asked Butler his opinion on whether Lakers head coach Luke Walter should be fired following this season. Butler was a little more reserved in his response, simply saying, "You never know. Anything can happen. I'm saying, when you don't reach the success you're supposed to reach, s--t, anybody can go."

Butler noted that his "anybody" even included James when a team is losing the way the Lakers are.

Butler played with the Lakers for the 2004-05 season alongside both Bryant and Walton. The Lakers finished 34-48, so Butler has experience to back up his opinions.

Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, L.A. owns a 30-34 record—good for just 11th in the Western Conference and 5.5 games out of the playoff picture with 18 games to go.