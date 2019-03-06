Bulls' Otto Porter Left Before 76ers' Final Shot for Drug Test; Had to Be Subbed

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

A clock error gave the Philadelphia 76ers an extra possession in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls, but Otto Porter Jr. was forced to miss it.

The Bulls forward went to get drug tested, and he didn't come back onto the court when the two teams were brought out of the locker room with 0.5 seconds remaining, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

He was instead subbed out on the final possession of the eventual 108-107 Chicago win.

The situation was a unique one, as the 76ers' failed in their attempt to win the game on an alley-oop, but the clock began before the ball was touched from the inbounds pass.

Both teams figured the game was over, but officials brought the squads back onto the floor for a redo of the final play:

Philadelphia couldn't take advantage of the second chance and still finished with a one-point loss.

Meanwhile, Bulls head coach Jim Boylen joked after the game that he was happy with the mistake.

"I'm taking our clock guys to dinner," the coach said, per Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald. "That's the way it's supposed to be."

Unfortunately, the officials caught the clock error, and Chicago ended up having to play the final 0.5 seconds without one of its best defenders in Porter.

Next time, everyone will have to make sure the game is truly over before heading to the locker room.