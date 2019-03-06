Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns, Raiders, 49ers Connected to Giants WR

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns, the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly among the teams interested in New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that Beckham is available for "the right price," with those three clubs expected to be firmly in the mix:

The "right price" has not been disclosed, but it likely won't be cheap. After all, the three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL's top wideouts since he entered the league in 2014.

Beckham has four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years, piling up 44 touchdown receptions in the process. The lone exception? Back in 2017, when an ankle injury limited him to just four games.

He bounced back this past season by hauling in 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Not only that, but he also threw two passes for 106 yards and two scores. He did miss the team's final four contests, though due to a quad injury.

One of the biggest knocks on Beckham thus far has been his inability to stay on the field. He has played in 16 regular-season games just once to this point, which occurred in 2016.

Teams interested in Beckham will have to make New York an offer it can't refuse. It was just last August that the Giants signed the receiver to a record five-year, $95 million extension.

Not long after the ink dried on that contract, though, Beckham's future with the organization came into question when he told ESPN's Josina Anderson that it was "a tough question" when asked if he was truly happy in New York (starting at the 5:50 mark):

New York general manager Dave Gettleman has done his best to quiet the speculation this offseason:

He reiterated that stance at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per Judy Battista of NFL.com: "We didn't sign Odell to trade him."

Alas, that has not kept rumors from swirling:

The new league year begins on March 13.