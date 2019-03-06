Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns, Raiders, 49ers Connected to Giants WR

Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns, Raiders, 49ers Connected to Giants WRMarch 6, 2019
The Cleveland Browns, the Oakland Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly among the teams interested in New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that Beckham is available for "the right price," with those three clubs expected to be firmly in the mix:
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
“CLEVELAND, OAKLAND and SAN FRANCISCO are the teams I’ve heard most connected to Odell Beckham Jr.” @JasonLaCanfora gives @AdamSchein his perspective on the OBJ rumors making the rounds on social media today. #T2S https://t.co/G2cBGP2SGy
The "right price" has not been disclosed, but it likely won't be cheap. After all, the three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL's top wideouts since he entered the league in 2014.
Beckham has four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years, piling up 44 touchdown receptions in the process. The lone exception? Back in 2017, when an ankle injury limited him to just four games.
He bounced back this past season by hauling in 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Not only that, but he also threw two passes for 106 yards and two scores. He did miss the team's final four contests, though due to a quad injury.
One of the biggest knocks on Beckham thus far has been his inability to stay on the field. He has played in 16 regular-season games just once to this point, which occurred in 2016.
Teams interested in Beckham will have to make New York an offer it can't refuse. It was just last August that the Giants signed the receiver to a record five-year, $95 million extension.
Not long after the ink dried on that contract, though, Beckham's future with the organization came into question when he told ESPN's Josina Anderson that it was "a tough question" when asked if he was truly happy in New York (starting at the 5:50 mark):
New York general manager Dave Gettleman has done his best to quiet the speculation this offseason:
SNY @SNYtv
Dave Gettleman says the Giants won't be trading Odell: "We didn't sign him to trade him" https://t.co/Mi9xGutoUT
He reiterated that stance at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per Judy Battista of NFL.com: "We didn't sign Odell to trade him."
Alas, that has not kept rumors from swirling:
Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL
Since others wont, I will. Basically the rumor that's out there, with many different variations is a Kevin Zeitler and draft picks plus another player for Odell Beckam. I cannot stress enough that that is a rumor, and not currently coming from any known credible source
Rich Eisen @richeisen
With everyone talking about crazy Cleveland rumors, please let me know if @nflnetwork should fire up the video of John Dorsey and Dave Gettleman watching the Combine together in the stands last weekend.
The new league year begins on March 13.
Report: Cards Not Shopping Rosen amid Kyler Buzz
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Arizona hasn't yet informed other teams it's willing to trade the 2018 first-round QB