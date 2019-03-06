Lakers Rumors: Pelicans Allege LA Leaked Anthony Davis Trade Offers to Media

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The will-they-or-won't-they drama surrounding the possibility of the New Orleans Pelicans trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers dominated NBA headlines prior to February's deadline, and the team that ultimately held on to the six-time All-Star seemingly alleged the Purple and Gold made it a public affair.

"We get off the phone with [the Lakers], and a minute later, offers are out there," a Pelicans source told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania noted the Pelicans didn't intend on trading Davis prior to the coming offseason regardless of the public nature of the talks, although "these conversations involving the Lakers' talented young core was warranted whether they were taken personally or not" given the team's rebuilding status.

Davis and Lakers star LeBron James share agent Rich Paul, who was the one who initially made it public the former didn't want to be with the Pelicans long term.

The Pelicans released a statement after that news broke saying they "requested the league to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction."

While Charania's source said the Lakers made things public, ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on The Jump with Rachel Nichols and said the Pelicans never seriously considered Los Angeles' offers as a way of payback for the perceived tampering:

Charania noted Lakers owner Jeanie Buss believes "rival teams placed stories to go public in order to hurt the Lakers' chemistry."

She previously denied the notion the Lakers would trade the majority of their players outside of James to land Davis even if many of them were linked in trade talks:

It always made more sense for New Orleans to wait until the coming offseason to field more offers. The Boston Celtics can get involved then but were unable to in February because Kyrie Irving and Davis are both playing under the designated rookie extension provision. What's more, the order of the 2019 NBA draft will be known, meaning the team with the top pick will have a more valuable trade chip.

There also may be additional desperation from the Lakers if they miss the playoffs this season.

Davis trade discussions figure to be a major talking point during the offseason as well, but it is clear the Pelicans weren't happy with how public they were before the deadline.