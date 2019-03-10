WWE Fastlane 2019 Results That Will Have Biggest Impact on WrestleMania 35 Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Although most matches expected to take place at WrestleMania 35 are all but confirmed, WWE Fastlane 2019 on Sunday should give fans a better idea of what the lineup will look like.

The final stop on the Road to WrestleMania rarely features much of note happening, but if nothing else, it exists to lay the groundwork for WrestleMania. Additionally, from an in-ring standpoint, this year's pay-per-view promises to be entertaining with what's on tap.

To make Fastlane especially worthwhile, however, every match should have WrestleMania implications. Granted, the event isn't taking place until April 7, but this is WWE's last major show before 'Mania and should be used to further feuds in a meaningful manner so they can culminate in epic fashion at the Show of Shows.

Above else all, WWE's primary goal with Fastlane should be to get fans excited for what lies ahead by giving them just enough on Sunday to make them want to see more at a later date. That can be accomplished with a big angle of some sort or even a significant cliffhanger that would entice viewers to tune in to the fallout on Raw and SmackDown Live in the following days.

Fastlane is shaping up to be an interesting event, and with the right execution, it could be exactly what this Road to WrestleMania needs. How WWE books the aftermath of the event will be key, but it begins with the results from Fastlane and how it all ties into what's to come at the Showcase of the Immortals.