WWE Fastlane 2019 Results That Will Have Biggest Impact on WrestleMania 35 CardMarch 10, 2019
WWE Fastlane 2019 Results That Will Have Biggest Impact on WrestleMania 35 Card
Although most matches expected to take place at WrestleMania 35 are all but confirmed, WWE Fastlane 2019 on Sunday should give fans a better idea of what the lineup will look like.
The final stop on the Road to WrestleMania rarely features much of note happening, but if nothing else, it exists to lay the groundwork for WrestleMania. Additionally, from an in-ring standpoint, this year's pay-per-view promises to be entertaining with what's on tap.
To make Fastlane especially worthwhile, however, every match should have WrestleMania implications. Granted, the event isn't taking place until April 7, but this is WWE's last major show before 'Mania and should be used to further feuds in a meaningful manner so they can culminate in epic fashion at the Show of Shows.
Above else all, WWE's primary goal with Fastlane should be to get fans excited for what lies ahead by giving them just enough on Sunday to make them want to see more at a later date. That can be accomplished with a big angle of some sort or even a significant cliffhanger that would entice viewers to tune in to the fallout on Raw and SmackDown Live in the following days.
Fastlane is shaping up to be an interesting event, and with the right execution, it could be exactly what this Road to WrestleMania needs. How WWE books the aftermath of the event will be key, but it begins with the results from Fastlane and how it all ties into what's to come at the Showcase of the Immortals.
Becky Lynch Will Regain Her Spot in the Raw Women's Championship Match
When you think about it, Becky Lynch losing her spot in the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35 in the first place makes zero sense.
After all, she earned the right to contend for the title on the grand stage after winning the women's Royal Rumble in January. Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey had been rumored for WrestleMania as far back as Survivor Series 2018 and would have been the perfect choice to main-event the show.
Unfortunately, WWE had to go ahead and complicate matters by not only throwing Charlotte Flair into the mix but also "arresting and suspending" Lynch recently on Raw. Her spot in the 'Mania main event was never in doubt, so it was strange of WWE to attempt to fix a storyline that wasn't broken.
At Fastlane, Lynch and Flair will go one-on-one, with the stipulation being that Lynch will be added to the Raw Women's Championship clash at WrestleMania between Rousey and Flair if she can beat her longtime rival. Needless to say, The Man is the safe choice to go over, thus setting the stage for the anticipated Triple Threat at WrestleMania.
From there, WWE can finally start promoting the match we all expected to happen (despite there being no need for Flair to be a part of the equation). It's been a rough ride for everyone involved, but it should be smooth sailing from Sunday onward.
The Miz Will Betray Shane McMahon
From the moment The Miz and Shane McMahon formed their alliance at the onset of 2019, it was apparent that their over-the-top friendship wouldn't last.
Besides, Miz has never been the trusting type. Every time he's teamed with anyone, he has turned on them, and Shane doesn't appear set to be any exception.
The cracks in their partnership started to show when the duo lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Usos at Elimination Chamber. Miz came across as apologetic on the subsequent SmackDown Live, but it's bound to be revealed sooner rather than later that The Awesome One has been playing Shane since the beginning.
Miz deserves to be showcased on the Grandest Stage of Them All in a singles match for the first time in years after the incredible 2018 he had, and Shane would be the perfect opponent for him. WWE has spent months building this bout, and the payoff at 'Mania should be worth it.
It's possible officials throw everyone for a loop by having Shane be the one to go rogue and cost the team the tag titles in Cleveland on Sunday, which would be a refreshing change of pace for both of their characters.
However, it's far more likely that WWE goes through with the expected Miz heel turn instead.
Sami Zayn Will Return and Cost Kevin Owens the WWE Championship
Daniel Bryan made it a point on the most recent SmackDown Live to mention how Kevin Owens has no friends, which could only mean one thing: Sami Zayn is on his way back to WWE after a long injury layoff.
The former NXT champion was last seen losing to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, and at the time, he and Owens were closely linked. Although there was never a falling-out between the two, a lot has changed since then, such as Owens embracing the audience as a babyface in recent weeks.
Zayn may be too stuck in the past to realize that Owens wants to branch off on his own after all these years, causing him to become bitter in the process. Ideally, this story would play out over a few weeks, but WrestleMania is on the horizon, and Zayn's turn would consequently have to be rushed.
Assuming Owens doesn't vie for the WWE Championship again after Fastlane, there is no obvious opponent for him at the Show of Shows aside from Zayn. They should have gone one-on-one years ago, but the upcoming installment is as good a time as any for them to do battle.
Fans aren't buying into Owens as a babyface just yet, so having Zayn turn on him at Fastlane would be enough to help him cement his status as a fan favorite. From there, Owens and Zayn can settle their score while Kofi Kingston slides back into WWE title contention.
Who Will Walk into WrestleMania 35 as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?
It's only been three weeks, and already the women's tag team titles feel like a hot commodity in the company.
Nia Jax and Tamina's chase for the gold hasn't done anything to add to that whatsoever, as they have hardly been positioned as threats to the champions in recent months. They lost decisively at Elimination Chamber before Jax suffered a singles defeat to Bayley on Raw eight days later, so it's safe to say that Banks and Bayley retain their titles at Fastlane, which would be in WWE's best interest.
The outcome of their contest is important because it will determine who will walk into WrestleMania 35 as the women's tag champions. Jax and Tamina have no business in that role, but there is a handful of potential tandems The Boss 'n' Hug Connection could face at WrestleMania.
Whether it's the legendary duo of Trish Stratus and Lita or the returning Bella Twins, Banks and Bayley would get a great match out of almost anybody they step in the ring with. They have already teased waging war with NXT talent, so perhaps that is a possibility for the April extravaganza as well.
Either way, it will be exciting to watch WWE women's tag team division continue to heat up on the Road to WrestleMania and to see who steps up to challenge for the twin titles. The belts deserve to be defended in a prominent match at the event, and as long as Banks and Bayley are involved, it will be nothing short of a must-see matchup.
The Shield Will Implode... Again
It's almost too easy to see coming. The Shield will implode for a third time on Sunday, with Dean Ambrose once again being the reason for their demise.
One would have expected Ambrose to be a bit more hesitant when he was approached about reuniting with the same men he betrayed in October. Instead, he made up with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins by the end of Monday's Raw and agreed to team with them at Fastlane.
WWE promoting the match as The Shield's last hurrah—as well as openly acknowledging that Ambrose is on his way out of the company—was telling. All signs point to Ambrose betraying his brethren on Sunday, planting the seeds for an Ambrose vs. Reigns match at WrestleMania 35.
Looking at the lay of the land in WWE, no other opponent makes sense for Reigns at the Show of Shows. He's never feuded one-on-one with Ambrose before, not to mention how it would be the perfect sendoff for The Lunatic Fringe if he is leaving after his contract expires in April.
That would also save Reigns from facing someone like Baron Corbin or Bobby Lashley for the umpteenth time. Seth Rollins will already be busy with Lesnar at WrestleMania, so unless Reigns and Ambrose continue to team up heading into the event, a one-on-one matchup between the two is the way to go.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.