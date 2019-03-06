Updated WWE Fastlane 2019 Match Card and Bold Predictions After Final SmackDown

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE recently revved up the road to WrestleMania 35 by bringing back multiple familiar faces and calling up several stars from NXT, making Sunday's card for Fastlane 2019 all the more compelling in the process.

Fastlane has never been a necessity for WWE dating back to its inception in 2015. Very few installments have featured memorable moments, but this year's event could be the exception, given what's currently on tap.

Daniel Bryan has been riding high on SmackDown Live for months but will take on one of his toughest challenges to date in the form of Kevin Owens in Cleveland. Will Bryan be able to retain his title and walk into WrestleMania as champion?

For the first time since October, The Shield will be back in action, facing the trio of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Can The Hounds of Justice prove they are still Raw's most dominant force?

After being reinstated by Stephanie McMahon this week on Raw, Becky Lynch will have the opportunity to reclaim her spot in the Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania when she battles Charlotte Flair one-on-one. How will The Man overcome her latest obstacle and punch her ticket to the Show of Shows?