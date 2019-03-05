MLB Rumors: ESPN's Jessica Mendoza Joins Mets in Front-Office Advisory Role

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Softball player Jessica Mendoza attends the The Women's Sports Foundation's 38th Annual Salute To Women in Sports Awards Gala on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation)
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Jessica Mendoza is reportedly joining the New York Mets' front office as a baseball operations advisor.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Mendoza will hold a similar role to Mets legends David Wright, Al Leiter and John Franco within the organization. She will also remain a member of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball announcing crew, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Moving the Mound Would Be a Disaster ⚠️

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Why Moving the Mound Would Be a Disaster ⚠️

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Franchise's GOAT Hitter 🐐

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every Franchise's GOAT Hitter 🐐

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryce Breaks LeBron's Jersey Sales Record

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bryce Breaks LeBron's Jersey Sales Record

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Vegas Odds for Top MLB Awards Released

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Vegas Odds for Top MLB Awards Released

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report