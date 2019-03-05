MLB Rumors: ESPN's Jessica Mendoza Joins Mets in Front-Office Advisory Role

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Jessica Mendoza is reportedly joining the New York Mets' front office as a baseball operations advisor.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Mendoza will hold a similar role to Mets legends David Wright, Al Leiter and John Franco within the organization. She will also remain a member of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball announcing crew, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

