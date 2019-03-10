Becky Lynch Added to WrestleMania Match vs. Charlotte, Ronda Rousey with DQ Win

Credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair by disqualification at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, meaning she will face The Queen and Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat title match at WrestleMania 35 next month.

Rousey made sure Lynch is going to WrestleMania. She interfered in Sunday's match and attacked Lynch, giving the referee no choice but to call for the DQ.

Rousey may have been Lynch's saving grace. She was visibly favoring her left knee, and Flair did everything she could to capitalize on Lynch's injury.

The past several weeks have been a whirlwind for the Raw Women's Championship scene dating back to Lynch replacing the injured Lana in the women's Royal Rumble match and last eliminating Charlotte to win it.

The Irish Lass Kicker immediately announced her intention to face Rousey for the Raw women's title, but her road to WrestleMania had several twists and turns after that. It started with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon suspending her indefinitely because of her refusal to get her injured knee checked out.

While Lynch was eventually reinstated, Vince McMahon then suspended her for 60 days as punishment for her attitude. With The Man out of the picture, the WWE chairman announced Charlotte would instead challenge Rousey for the title at WrestleMania on April 7.

That didn't sit well with Lynch, and it led to The Irish Lass Kicker launching multiple attacks against Rousey and The Queen. Most notably, she appeared at Elimination Chamber and took out both of them with her crutch before getting taken away by security.

Rousey wanted to get her hands on Lynch, so she pleaded with Stephanie to add The Man to the WrestleMania match to make it a Triple Threat. When her request was refused, the former UFC star laid her championship belt in the middle of the ring and walked out.

Stephanie took Rousey's actions as her vacating the title, so she reinstated Lynch and booked her in a match against Charlotte for the vacant Raw Women's Championship at Fastlane. After Rowdy made it clear she did not vacate the title, though, the Raw commissioner gave it back.

Instead of a title match at Fastlane, Stephanie instituted the stipulation that if Lynch beat Charlotte, then she would be added to the WrestleMania match. Otherwise, The Man's hopes of main-eventing WrestleMania for the title would be over.

Given her heated feud with Rousey on WWE programming and through social media, it was widely anticipated Lynch would win and earn her way into the 'Mania match.

The storyline has seemingly been tailor-made for a Triple Threat, and it was fitting that The Lass Kicker had a chance to make it happen after facing tons of adversity. In the end, she overcame it once again and set the stage for a match that could make WrestleMania history.

With how heavily Rousey, Lynch and Flair have been featured as of late, many signs are pointing toward them becoming the first women to compete in the last match on a WrestleMania card.

