Video: Tottenham's Harry Kane Helped off Pitch After Suffering Ankle Injury

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur could be without star striker Harry Kane after the England international left the pitch with an apparent ankle injury during Tuesday's 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

Kane was replaced by Lucas Moura after clashing with City's makeshift left-back Fabian Delph along the touchline.

Afterwards, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino offered a worrying prognosis:

England manager Gareth Southgate will hope Kane recovers in time for the UEFA Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June.

It's another setback in what has been an injury-disrupted 2019 so far for Tottenham's chief goalscorer. He suffered an ankle injury during a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium back in January.

Kane missed seven matches, but the Lilywhites managed to cope in his absence. Spurs won five games with Kane on the shelf.

The run was a testament to the underrated strength in depth in the attacking areas of manager Mauricio Pochettino's squad. He can call on target man Fernando Llorente to lead the line at centre-forward or move the versatile Heung-Min Son, whose goal beat City on the night, through the middle.

Even winger Lucas Moura has had success as a false nine thanks to his pace and perceptive movement.

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Pochettino has alternatives, but he'll still know how costly losing Kane could be. Not only do Spurs have the second leg to negotiate against City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, 17 April, but they also face City again in Manchester in league play on 20 April.

Tottenham are also in the thick of the race to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for Europe's top club tournament next season. Spurs are fourth, two points behind Chelsea, who have played a game more, just one ahead of local rivals Arsenal and three in front of Manchester United.

Kane would be a big miss for the run-in since the 25-year-old has 17 league goals to his credit and has found the net five times in Europe.