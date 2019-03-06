Early Winners and Losers of MLB's Biggest 2019 Spring Training Position Battles

0 of 9

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Spring training means different things to different players.

For established veterans locked into roster spots, it's a chance to shake off offseason rust, and the biggest goal is to stay healthy.

For prospects on the rise, it's an opportunity to see how things are done in big league camp and how they stack up against MLB competition, even if they're not a real candidate to win a job.

In the grand scheme of things, stats don't matter for those guys.

However, for players on the roster bubble, on-field performance is paramount.

With that in mind, we've taken a closer look at some of the biggest spring training position battles, identifying the early winners and losers in each battle.