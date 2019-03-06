Early Winners and Losers of MLB's Biggest 2019 Spring Training Position BattlesMarch 6, 2019
Early Winners and Losers of MLB's Biggest 2019 Spring Training Position Battles
Spring training means different things to different players.
For established veterans locked into roster spots, it's a chance to shake off offseason rust, and the biggest goal is to stay healthy.
For prospects on the rise, it's an opportunity to see how things are done in big league camp and how they stack up against MLB competition, even if they're not a real candidate to win a job.
In the grand scheme of things, stats don't matter for those guys.
However, for players on the roster bubble, on-field performance is paramount.
With that in mind, we've taken a closer look at some of the biggest spring training position battles, identifying the early winners and losers in each battle.
Boston Red Sox: Catcher
The Candidates: Sandy Leon, Blake Swihart, Christian Vazquez
Boston Red Sox team president Dave Dombrowski made it clear he prefers to only carry two catchers on Opening Day while talking with reporters during the winter meetings.
"Nothing against any of the three, because we like them all, but it's hard to carry all three on the big league club," Dombrowski said of Boston's catchers. "None of them have options left, but we're also not going to just give them away to give them away. We'll see where that takes us."
Former top prospect Blake Swihart offers the most offensive potential of the trio, and his defense has come a long way in the past year, so it's hard to imagine Boston will give up on him now.
Rocket-armed Christian Vazquez is just 1-for-16 this spring and struggled mightily at the plate last year, hitting .207/.257/.283 for a 46 OPS+ in 269 plate appearances. That said, he's signed through 2021 with a club option for 2022.
That makes Sandy Leon the most likely odd man out.
He's doing his part to make things difficult, though, going 3-for-11 with a home run in the early going this spring. If Leon continues to swing the bat well, Vazquez could be the one who winds up on the trade block.
Early Winner: Sandy Leon
Early Loser: Christian Vazquez
Cleveland Indians: Corner Outfield
The Candidates: Greg Allen, Jake Bauers, Jordan Luplow, Oscar Mercado, Tyler Naquin, Matt Joyce
While the Cleveland Indians have Leonys Martin penciled in as their starting center fielder, the two corner outfield spots vacated by the departures of Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Melky Cabrera are wide open.
Tyler Naquin (3-for-17, 2 2B, HR), Jordan Luplow (1-for-14, 3B, 6 K) and non-roster invitee Matt Joyce (0-for-15, 4 K) are all off to slow starts this spring.
That has speedster Greg Allen (7-for-15, 2B, HR) on track to land one of the starting jobs. The 25-year-old stole 21 bases and posted 0.4 WAR in 91 games as a rookie last season.
Prospect Oscar Mercado (6-for-18, 3B, HR) is on the 40-man roster and could be the dark horse to break camp with a job if he keeps hitting. Naquin and Luplow both have minor league options remaining, which further helps his chances.
First baseman Jake Bauers also has experience in the outfield. The club could explore the idea of playing him at a corner spot and using Carlos Santana as the starting first baseman, which would open up the DH spot for someone else.
Early Winners: Greg Allen, Oscar Mercado
Early Losers: Jordan Luplow, Matt Joyce
Colorado Rockies: First Base/Second Base
The Candidates: Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, Daniel Murphy, Mark Reynolds
The Colorado Rockies have a lot of moving parts on the right side of the infield.
Colorado signed veteran Daniel Murphy to a two-year, $24 million contract during the offseason with the intention of slotting him at first base.
However, his experience manning second base could open the door for non-roster invitee Mark Reynolds (2-for-12, HR, 6 K) to play his way into the lineup as the primary first baseman.
Otherwise, the second base job will belong to either Garrett Hampson and Ryan McMahon.
Hampson, 24, hit .275/.396/.400 for a 103 OPS+ and 0.3 WAR in 24 games last season, and he's gone 5-for-16 with two home runs and three steals this spring.
Meanwhile, McMahon is also raking in the Cactus League, going 10-for-21 with four doubles, one triple and one home run with three walks and four strikeouts.
In the end, Murphy and two of the other three will make the roster.
Hampson and McMahon both have options remaining. It's unclear if Reynolds has an opt-out date on his minor league deal.
Early Winners: Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon
Early Loser: Mark Reynolds
Houston Astros: No. 5 Starter
The Candidates: Brad Peacock, Framber Valdez
The battle for the No. 5 starter spot in the Houston Astros rotation was blown wide open when front-runner Josh James tweaked his right quad Feb. 24.
While the hard-throwing rookie could still break camp with a spot in the bullpen, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that the quad injury "probably takes him out" of the mix for a rotation spot.
That leaves left-handed rookie Framber Valdez and swingman Brad Peacock as the two most likely candidates.
Valdez, 25, went 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 37 innings spanning five starts and three relief appearances in the second half last season.
He's made two starts this spring, allowing four hits, three walks and two earned runs in 3.1 innings without recording a strikeout.
Peacock, 31, made just one spot start last season along with 60 relief appearances, logging a 3.46 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 13.3 K/9. He made 21 starts in 2017, going 10-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in that role.
He struck out two batters in two perfect innings in his lone spring start.
If Peacock wins the job, it will open up a spot in the bullpen. If Valdez wins, Peacock will return to his multi-inning relief role.
Early Winner: Brad Peacock
Early Loser: Framber Valdez
Milwaukee Brewers: No. 5 Starter
The Candidates: Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Josh Tomlin
It looks like Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, Zach Davies and Jimmy Nelson will occupy the first four spots on the Milwaukee Brewers starting staff.
Who will be the No. 5 guy?
Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes both made an impact out of the bullpen last year after pitching primarily in a starting role in the minors.
Burnes has been hit hard this spring, allowing 10 hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings, and his stuff might play better in the bullpen. Meanwhile, Woodruff walked three in his lone scoreless inning of work.
Freddy Peralta could be the X-factor after striking out 96 in 78.1 innings as a rookie, posting a 4.25 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in the process. He's thrown one scoreless inning this spring.
Non-roster invitee Josh Tomlin started 55 games and made one relief appearance with a 4.66 ERA and 1.23 WHIP for the Cleveland Indians in 2016 and 2017. However, he scuffled to a 6.14 ERA in 70.1 innings last year.
He's allowed nine hits—three home runs—and seven earned runs in six innings, so he'll need to right the ship quickly.
Early Winners: Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff
Early Losers: Corbin Burnes, Josh Tomlin
New York Mets: First Base
The Candidates: Pete Alonso, Todd Frazier, Dominic Smith
It appears the addition of veteran Jed Lowrie will push Todd Frazier across the diamond to first base, at least once Lowrie returns from a left knee injury.
That said, Frazier is also nursing a left oblique injury, and he has yet to make his spring debut.
Could that open the door for a Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith platoon to start the year?
Alonso, 24, hit .285/.395/.579 with 36 home runs and 119 RBI in the upper levels of the minors last year and then posted an .849 OPS in the Arizona Fall League.
He's 7-for-17 this spring with two doubles and two home runs. Even if he doesn't break camp with the team, he won't be in the minors for long.
Smith, 23, has hit just .210/.259/.406 for a 79 OPS+ in 332 plate appearances the past two seasons, and the former top prospect has seen his long-term outlook take a hit as a result.
However, a 10-for-20 showing this spring has him squarely in the roster discussion.
"Obviously, the defense is always gonna be there, and the offense looks special right now. He's putting great swings on the ball. He's got great energy, and I love what I see so far," manager Mickey Callaway said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post.
Early Winners: Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith
Early Loser: Todd Frazier
Pittsburgh Pirates: Shortstop
The Candidates: Erik Gonzalez, Kevin Newman, Cole Tucker
The departure of veteran Jordy Mercer has left a void at shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh acquired Erik Gonzalez from the Cleveland Indians on Nov. 14. He posted 0.6 WAR over 81 games in a utility role last season.
The 27-year-old hit .296/.329/.450 with 31 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 steals in Triple-A during his last full season in the minors in 2016, so he does have some offensive potential.
He's just 1-for-14 with six strikeouts so far this spring.
Gonzalez will need to hold off prospect Kevin Newman, who hit .302/.350/.407 with 36 extra-base hits and 28 steals in 109 games in Triple-A last year.
The 25-year-old is 3-for-11 with one double and four strikeouts.
With that, the door could be swinging open for fellow prospect Cole Tucker, who has gone 3-for-11 with a double this spring. He's yet to play above Double-A but could be an option by midseason if no one else seizes the job.
Early Winners: Cole Tucker
Early Losers: Erik Gonzalez, Kevin Newman
San Francisco Giants: Outfield
The Candidates: Steven Duggar, Drew Ferguson, Chris Shaw, Austin Slater, Mac Williamson, Mike Gerber, Cameron Maybin, Gerardo Parra
The San Francisco Giants cast a wide net this offseason in their search for outfield help.
Veterans Gerardo Parra and Cameron Maybin both signed minor league deals, jumping at the chance to sign on where they have a clear path to winning regular playing time.
Parra is off to a nice start at 4-for-13 with one double and one home run. On the other hand, Maybin has gone just 2-for-19 with six strikeouts.
Former Detroit Tigers prospect Mike Gerber was an under-the-radar waiver claim in December, and he's gone 5-for-9 with one double and three runs scored. His ability to play center field makes him a dark horse to win a spot.
Slugger Chris Shaw (5-for-17, 2B, 2 HR) will get a long look in left field, Mac Williamson (4-for-16, 2B, HR) is the top 40-man roster option in right field, and Steven Duggar (0-for-3, 2 BB) showed enough in center field last year to warrant a longer look.
Rule 5 pick Drew Ferguson (1-for-14) and Austin Slater (3-for-14, 5 K) appear to be facing uphill battles.
Early Winners: Chris Shaw, Gerardo Parra
Early Losers: Drew Ferguson, Cameron Maybin, Austin Slater
Washington Nationals: No. 5 Starter
The Candidates: Erick Fedde, Jeremy Hellickson, Joe Ross, Henderson Alvarez
The Washington Nationals brought back Jeremy Hellickson on Feb. 6 on a one-year, $1.3 million deal that could earn him another $4 million worth of incentives.
The 31-year-old went 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 91.1 innings over 19 starts last season, and he's allowed just three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in five innings this spring.
A healthy Joe Ross is his biggest competition for the job after he spent the bulk of 2018 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Ross has looked sharp so far, allowing six hits and one earned run in 5.2 innings, but with one minor league option remaining, he could be sent to Triple-A to further shake off the rust.
Former top prospect Erick Fedde (5.1 IP, 12 H, 7 ER) and non-roster invitee Henderson Alvarez (4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER) are also in the mix.
Early Winners: Jeremy Hellickson, Joe Ross
Early Losers: Erick Fedde
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.