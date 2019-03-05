Dean Ambrose Must Turn on Roman Reigns to Set Up Epic WWE WrestleMania 35 Match

JP Yim/Getty Images

After a night of Dean Ambrose saying he didn't want to be part of a reunion of The Shield, the trio again put their fists together and will take on Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WWE Fastlane.

Instead of Fastlane being remembered as the night The Shield came back together, though, it must go down in history as the event in which Ambrose turned on his brothers again and left Roman Reigns destroyed mentally and physically.

The WWE Universe was pulling for The Shield to put aside their differences throughout Monday's episode of Raw, but Ambrose kept spurning the advances of Reigns and Seth Rollins. Finally, when his brothers were in trouble, The Lunatic Fringe came back to a roaring ovation from the Philadelphia crowd.

With wrestling fans fully invested in the trio, it would be an epic heel move if Ambrose costs them the victory at Sunday's pay-per-view and uses the platform to embarrass The Big Dog completely.

Reigns' recovery from leukemia is an inspirational story, but WWE Creative and Ambrose himself have shown in the past they are willing to use his battle against cancer in storylines.

While the former universal champion was previously willing to forgive his friend for the horrible things he said, he shouldn't accept The Lunatic again as a friend, especially when he will likely bark up the same tree.

Not only does Ambrose beating down The Big Dog at Fastlane create massive amounts of sympathy for Reigns and heat for himself, but it also gives both Superstars a marquee storyline heading into WrestleMania 35.

The Lunatic and Reigns are two of the top Superstars in the company, and without each other, they don't have a clear direction. Instead of letting The Big Dog face Corbin and have Ambrose thrown into a Battle Royal, they should fight each other, ensuring the biggest show of the year is stacked with elite matchups.

Ambrose turning heel again at Fastlane would guarantee each episode of Raw would be interesting on the Road to WrestleMania, as an unhinged and remorseless Lunatic Fringe would result in some of the most exciting promos of the year.

Ambrose is one of the best talkers in the business when given good material to work with, and WWE Creative would be looking to go all-in with a war of words against Reigns.

The battle between longtime friends turned enemies would result in an electric storyline that will get all wrestling fans invested in the program. It would be like Triple H vs. Batista, but it actually benefits the future of the business.

In addition to adding mainstream notoriety to the WrestleMania card for April 7 with the marquee singles match, the continued conversations and teases about Ambrose leaving in April are still fresh on everyone's mind. Whether he leaves or stays, the uncertainty about his future will only benefit the storytellers by adding intrigue to the program.

The Lunatic Fringe deserves the opportunity to show how truly good he can be on the mic, and with the necessary leniency needed to pull off an angle where fans believe a Superstar is leaving—like CM Punk in 2011—WWE Creative needs to let him off the leash.

While some fans will be disappointed when Ambrose turns on his former friends again at Fastlane like a smaller version of Big Show, WWE has the chance to craft a storyline that best utilizes its talents during the most crucial time of the year.

Ambrose turning on Reigns is an angle wrestling fans would love. The turn would also create a WrestleMania moment the WWE Universe would never forget.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).