Inter's Alexis Sanchez's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as 'Dislocation of the Tendons'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan have been dealt a blow after forward Alexis Sanchez picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Chile.

He hobbled out of Saturday's 0-0 friendly draw with Colombia, and the Chilean Federation have subsequently confirmed he suffered a "dislocation of the tendons" in his left ankle, per Football Italia.

The report added "more tests will be needed," and also explained "the wording of the statement suggests it is possible surgery will be required."



The problem is a further blow to the 30-year-old, who only recently moved on loan to Inter after a disappointing spell with Manchester United.

He has suffered from a series of injury problems in recent seasons and has been unable to rediscover the prolific form that made him such a huge success at Arsenal.

Sanchez's problems at Old Trafford saw him slip down the pecking order behind the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

As a result, he moved to Inter in August, where he had scored one goal in three Serie A appearances so far in 2019-20.

Sanchez will now have to get back to full fitness before trying to rediscover his best form at the San Siro.

The former Barcelona star scored just two goals last season for the Red Devils. The first came in a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in September, and he had to wait until the club's FA Cup fourth round win over former side Arsenal in January to double his tally.

The forward appears to have lost some of the tenacity, explosive pace and strength that characterised his time at Arsenal, and his latest injury is yet another setback in a stalling career.