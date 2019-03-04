Donald Trump Serves McDonalds, Chick-fil-A to NDSU Football Team at White House

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

President Donald Trump welcomes 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

President Donald Trump once again has served fast food to a championship college football team. 

The North Dakota State football team was invited to the White House Monday to celebrate its FCS championship—its seventh in the last eight years—and the players were treated to a mix of McDonald's and Chick-fil-A food:

This came nearly two months after the Clemson Tigers were also treated to fast food at the White House after winning the FBS championship.

Trump reportedly paid for the meal in January himself with the government in the midst of a shutdown, although that wasn't an issue this time around.

According to Tom Schad of USA Today, the president personally chose the fast food instead of a meal prepared by chefs.

