White House Treats National Champion Clemson Tigers to Fast Food Cheat Day

The college football national champion Clemson Tigers were invited to the White House for a fast food feast Monday night. The Tigers were treated to burgers, pizza and more, paid for by President Donald Trump.  Watch the video above to see how the internet reacted to Clemson's White House cheat day.

