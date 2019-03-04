Giants' Larry Baer Takes Leave of Absence After Knocking Wife to Ground on Video

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence after video surfaced last week in which he wrestles an object away from his wife, Pam Baer, and knocks her to the ground.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle shared the team's press release on Baer's leave:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

