Giants' Larry Baer Takes Leave of Absence After Knocking Wife to Ground on Video

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is shown during a press conference in San Francisco. Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday, March 4, 2019, saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence after video surfaced last week in which he wrestles an object away from his wife, Pam Baer, and knocks her to the ground.

John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle shared the team's press release on Baer's leave:

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

