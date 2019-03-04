Giants' Larry Baer Takes Leave of Absence After Knocking Wife to Ground on Video

Giants' Larry Baer Takes Leave of Absence After Knocking Wife to Ground on VideoMarch 4, 2019
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence after video surfaced last week in which he wrestles an object away from his wife, Pam Baer, and knocks her to the ground.
John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle shared the team's press release on Baer's leave:
John Shea @JohnSheaHey
Larry Baer will take a leave of absence. This makes it official: https://t.co/w19wvohiDu
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
