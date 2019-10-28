Liverpool's Joel Matip to Miss Up to 6 Weeks After Setback with Knee Injury

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have been dealt a big blow after Joel Matip suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem that is expected to keep him out of action for up to another six weeks.

The centre-back initially suffered the injury against Sheffield United in September but has suffered a recurrence that will keep him sidelined, according to David Lynch at the Evening Standard.

As a result, he will be absent for up to 10 Liverpool matches, including Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Everton and the rest of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Cameroon international is a reliable partner for Virgil van Dijk in the centre of Liverpool's defence and is comfortable on the ball.

After a 2018-19 season in which he was in and out of the first team, Matip has established himself in the current campaign as arguably the Dutchman's best partner:

Joe Gomez is likely to cover for the former Schalke man while he is out injured.

Meanwhile, Dejan Lovren is also an option, but though he can be excellent on his day, he is unreliable.

In a worst-case scenario, Fabinho can operate in the centre-back role, but he is much more effective as a midfielder.

Despite the cover available, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be eager to see Matip, 28, return as soon as possible since he is arguably part of his best centre-back pairing.

