Twitter Reacts to The Shield's Final Match, KofiMania, More WWE Fastlane Results

The WrestleMania signed loomed large over WWE Fastlane 2019 with less than one month remaining until The Showcase of The Immortals, and everyone had their sights set on that huge night.

In some ways, that made Fastlane much less interesting. The immediate results mattered less, but the ultimate effect was vital as the decisions made on this night would decide who earned the vital spotlight on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

From The Shield's final night to the establishing runs of Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston, these were the moments that defined this final big show before The Show of Shows.

The Shield Shows Up One Last Time at Its Best



The Shield's final ride was as expected with Roman Reigns standing tall over the heels that attempted to ruin his big return alongside his brothers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

The Lunatic Fringe and The Architect battled into the crowd and took out Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, leaving The Big Dog with Baron Corbin, and it almost looked to be over for the faces. The Hounds of Justice though rallied and triple powerbombed The Lone Wolf for the win.

The crowd were into this final greatest hits showcase for one of the biggest stables in WWE history. You could tell that fans were getting nostalgic even during the entrance:

The contest also slowly but surely won over everyone from the wars outside the ring to the series of impressive spots inside. It was a true showcase of three great stars motivated to put on a show:

It is hard to say what is next for the three as a unit with The Lunatic certainly seeming more into the moment than he has in a long time, but it was certainly a great final match for The Shield if it was the end.

Ronda Rousey Intentionally Helps Lynch Get to WrestleMania



Lynch and Charlotte Flair fought once again in their most lopsided encounter with a hobbled Irish Lass Kicker struggling to get in any offense. The Queen picked her apart throughout the contest, and it seemed hopeless.

However, Rousey stormed the ring just in time and punched Lynch as she refused to tap to the figure-four leg lock. This caused an intentional disqualification that allowed The Man to take the win and earn her spot back at WrestleMania.

The match was good though fans were a bit upset it was not allowed to be more with the main event going to The Shield instead:

More than anything, the result had people baffled by this whole storyline with more complications to a simple plot:

This was clearly a headliner from the start for 'Mania, and the end result was obvious. It is hard to tell why WWE had to go through so many hoops to get there.

Shane McMahon Turns on The Miz



Miz promised that he would make up for losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and he tried his best. However, after a tough fight where Boy Wonder distracted the referee accidentally from a likely three count after a Skull Crushing Finale, the faces fell short.

Once more, The A-Lister attempted to prove himself to his father. He went for a frog splash only to dive into knees and a small package for the three count.

Afterward, Shane snapped and attacked his partner while taunting Miz Dad at ringside. The brutal attack was not a complete surprise, but it did make an impact:

Now the stage has been set for The A-Lister to fully commit to his babyface role. His rivalry with Mr. McMahon's son should help establish him as one of the top faces and maybe get his own father to finally respect him.

Kofi Cannot Catch a Break



Kofi was sent to Vince McMahon's office before The New Day's match with Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and waited until Big E and Xavier Woods found him waiting outside. They barged in, which caused The Chairman to decide to book Kofi in a handicap match with Cesaro and Sheamus.

This match was a dominant one-sided affair with both members of The Bar allowed in the match at the same time. Even with The New Day coming to the aid of their friend, this moment was frustrating for the crowd, who chanted "this is boring":

The reaction from fans on Twitter was a bit more diverse with some sold on the situation and others convinced this was cooling him off:

Of course this was before the WWE Championship match where one man's name dominated the conversation despite not being in the contest.

Despite the Crowd's Focus, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali Steal the Show



A "Kofi" chant dominated the WWE Championship match, and it almost derailed the entire contest. Luckily, Bryan, KO and the surprise addition to the match Ali were too good not to put on a show.

In particular, the Heart of SmackDown Live put on a show and had the crowd cheering for him down the stretch. The absurd work he put in would have been better for a more reticent crowd, but it was still an incredible showing:

The match was the best of the night and may be the greatest match WWE has put on in some time where the majority of the focus from the crowd was on a man who wasn't even at ringside. KofiMania was in full display after the same crowd had turned against his match earlier in the night:

It is clear that there are two major stars in this company right now, and they are two stars that WWE is booking in a backward manner all the way to 'Mania.