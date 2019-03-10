Projecting Top Surprises, Most Shocking Results of WWE Fastlane 2019

0 of 5

Credt: WWE.com

WWE Fastlane 2019 has crept up, with The Road to WrestleMania in full swing. This show has a decent card with an uninspired build that mainly functions to set the stage for the Show of Shows.

Still, that setup could lead to a night littered with surprises. Sunday's event should clearly set the path for the biggest remaining matches on the WrestleMania 35 card, and WWE has never been shy about flipping the script to get people talking.

While it may seems obvious to say that champions like Daniel Bryan and Asuka will not lose their titles now, there are still ways that their stories can be changed between now and 'Mania on April 7. Fastlane could be the right platform for that change.

The main point of this final major event before The Showcase of the Immortals is to get people excited about what is next. This means the matches on this card matter less than what comes after.

These are the most likely twists and turns on the horizon at WWE Fastlane to set the stage for WrestleMania 35.