Bryce Harper's Phillies Jersey Sets Sales Record Within 24 Hours of Launch

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

Bryce Harper walks on the field after being introduced as a Philadelphia Phillies player during a news conference at the Philadelphia Phillies spring training baseball facility, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. Harper and the Phillies agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Based on the number of jerseys sold since Bryce Harper signed, it doesn't appear Philadelphia Phillies fans had a problem that his free-agency decision took so long. 

Per Fanatics, Harper's No. 3 Phillies jersey has become the fastest seller in any sport within the first 24 hours of its launch:

Switching teams has reignited interest in Harper merchandise. His No. 34 jersey with the Washington Nationals was the 13th-best selling jersey in MLB last season, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer

Philadelphia sports fans often get a bad rap, but they are also a group that will passionately support their players as much as any city does. 

Harper's massive jersey sales is the latest evidence that Philadelphia fans will get behind the 2015 National League MVP as soon as he steps on the diamond for the Phillies.  

Related

    Harper Talked to Trout 'A Lot' Before Philly Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Harper Talked to Trout 'A Lot' Before Philly Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Hinkie Tweets Harper About Buying Ex-GM's House

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Hinkie Tweets Harper About Buying Ex-GM's House

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Judge Says NY Will 'Crush' Team's HR Record

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Judge Says NY Will 'Crush' Team's HR Record

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Harper Says He Will Be Ready for Opening Day

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Harper Says He Will Be Ready for Opening Day

    Bill Baer
    via HardballTalk