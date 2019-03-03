Bryce Harper's Phillies Jersey Sets Sales Record Within 24 Hours of Launch

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Based on the number of jerseys sold since Bryce Harper signed, it doesn't appear Philadelphia Phillies fans had a problem that his free-agency decision took so long.

Per Fanatics, Harper's No. 3 Phillies jersey has become the fastest seller in any sport within the first 24 hours of its launch:

Switching teams has reignited interest in Harper merchandise. His No. 34 jersey with the Washington Nationals was the 13th-best selling jersey in MLB last season, per MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

Philadelphia sports fans often get a bad rap, but they are also a group that will passionately support their players as much as any city does.

Harper's massive jersey sales is the latest evidence that Philadelphia fans will get behind the 2015 National League MVP as soon as he steps on the diamond for the Phillies.