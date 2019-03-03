Lakers Odds: LeBron James, LA Favored to Miss Playoffs After Loss to Suns

Lakers Odds: LeBron James, LA Favored to Miss Playoffs After Loss to SunsMarch 3, 2019
The woes of the Los Angeles Lakers have reached season-threatening proportions.
According to Jeff Sherman of Super Book USA, the Lakers now hold -900 odds to miss the postseason and +600 odds to make the playoffs.
Interestingly, however, the Lakers still hold surprisingly positive odds to both reach the NBA Finals and win the title this season:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
@betonline_ag Updated Western Conference champion odds per @betonline_ag: GSW - 2/7 HOU - 8/1 DEN - 10/1 OKC - 11/1 LAL - 22/1 UTA - 25/1 POR - 50/1 SAS - 50/1 LAC - 150/1 SAC - 150/1 DAL - 250/1 MIN - 250/1 NOP - 250/1
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated NBA champion odds per @betonline_ag: GSW - 4/9 MIL - 8/1 PHI - 12/1 TOR - 12/1 HOU - 16/1 BOS - 18/1 OKC - 25/1 DEN - 28/1 LAL - 40/1 UTA - 50/1 POR - 66/1 IND - 100/1 SAS - 100/1 LAC - 300/1 SAC - 300/1 BKN/CHA/DAL/DET/MIA/MIN/NOP/ORL/WAS all 500/1
