Warriors News: Klay Thompson Out vs. Celtics with Knee Injury

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will miss Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics with right knee soreness, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

The 6'7", 215-pound guard has managed to stay in relatively good health throughout his career, and this season has been no different, although he missed a January contest due to an illness and is set to miss his second consecutive contest with a knee ailment.



For the season, Thompson is averaging 22.0 points while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from three-point range.

While he earned his fifth consecutive All-Star selection this season, it hasn't been the smoothest of performances for the veteran guard. Not only is his three-point percentage the worst of his career, but so is his defensive rating of 109.3, per NBA.com.



Then again, Thompson has set the bar so high that his numbers are still impressive even in an up-and-down year.

The Warriors are in a battle with the Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and they currently hold a two-game lead. Because of how close things are at the top of the standings, Golden State can ill afford to be without Thompson for long.

Golden State may have enough to beat a slumping Celtics team even without Thompson, though, as the Celtics have dropped five of their past six games.

With Thompson out Tuesday, Golden State will look to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to carry an even bigger load with the likes of Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins also needing to step up in the meantime as well.

In terms of replacing Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee figure to receive ample playing time against Boston.