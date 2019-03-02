Antonio Brown: If New Team Won't 'Play by My Rules...I Don't Even Have to Play'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2019

Antonio Brown, receptor de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, sonríe a un costado del terreno, antes de un partido ante los Bengals de Cincinnati, el domingo 30 de diciembre de 2018 (AP Foto/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said any NFL team that acquires him in a trade before the 2019 season will have to "play by my rules."

On Saturday, SportsCenter aired an exclusive interview between Brown and ESPN's Jeff Darlington about what went wrong in Pittsburgh and his message to general managers who may be concerned with his falling out with the Steelers.

"I don't even have to play football if I don't want, bro," he said. "I don't even need the game. You know what I'm saying? I don't need to prove nothing to anyone. If they wanna play, they gonna play by my rules."

Here's a look at the complete conversation between Brown and Darlington:

                      

