Antonio Brown: If New Team Won't 'Play by My Rules...I Don't Even Have to Play'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said any NFL team that acquires him in a trade before the 2019 season will have to "play by my rules."

On Saturday, SportsCenter aired an exclusive interview between Brown and ESPN's Jeff Darlington about what went wrong in Pittsburgh and his message to general managers who may be concerned with his falling out with the Steelers.

"I don't even have to play football if I don't want, bro," he said. "I don't even need the game. You know what I'm saying? I don't need to prove nothing to anyone. If they wanna play, they gonna play by my rules."

Here's a look at the complete conversation between Brown and Darlington:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.