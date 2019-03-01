Kyler Murray on Playing with Giants: I'd Love to Be in NY, but I Can't Choose

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Kyler Murray has no problem with the New York Giants potentially selecting him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Murray told reporters that an offense led by him, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be "dangerous" before adding: "I'd love to be in New York, but I don't pick myself."

The Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and they may be in the market for a quarterback since 38-year-old signal-caller Eli Manning is likely nearing the end of the line.

