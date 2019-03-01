Kyler Murray on Playing with Giants: I'd Love to Be in NY, but I Can't Choose

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Kyler Murray has no problem with the New York Giants potentially selecting him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. 

Murray told reporters that an offense led by him, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be "dangerous" before adding: "I'd love to be in New York, but I don't pick myself."

The Giants own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and they may be in the market for a quarterback since 38-year-old signal-caller Eli Manning is likely nearing the end of the line.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kyler Murray Will Meet with Cards, Would Love to Play in NY

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Kyler Murray Will Meet with Cards, Would Love to Play in NY

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Ravens Cut Alex Collins

    RB waived after car crash, arrest

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Cut Alex Collins

    RB waived after car crash, arrest

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Haskins: Joining the Giants Would Be a Dream Come True

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Haskins: Joining the Giants Would Be a Dream Come True

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants

    Report: Saints a Team to 'Keep an Eye On' for AB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints a Team to 'Keep an Eye On' for AB

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report