2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Super Bowl Predictions

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Pick: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The Jacksonville Jaguars tried building a team around Blake Bortles, and they did OK for one season. But when he was forced to carry the team even a little, we saw the return of the old Bortles. The Jaguars are now in a reloading mode while keeping an eye on the culture in the locker room and looking for leadership.

The best move the team can make is to identify and draft a starting quarterback early in the first round. That is, of course, easier said than done. The player that NFL scouts continue to be the most excited about is Oklahoma's Kyler Murray. He isn't a sure thing, but the buzz surrounding him is unlike anything I've heard in a long time.

Murray will be questioned for size (he's estimated to be 5'10" and around 180 pounds) and the fact that he was a one-year starter at Oklahoma, but his athleticism and ability to make plays from inside and outside the pocket are leading scouts to compare him to Russell Wilson. The Jaguars can't afford to pass on the next Russell Wilson at No. 7 overall.