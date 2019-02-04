2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Super Bowl PredictionsFebruary 4, 2019
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Super Bowl Predictions
Welcome to draft season.
Football season is sadly over, but there's plenty to look forward to as the offseason ramps up. The NFL Scouting Combine is in less than a month and will feature a 2019 draft class that's quietly better than expected, including a historic level of talent along the defensive line, intriguing options at cornerback and a ton of depth thanks to a strong senior class and the addition of 135 underclassmen.
Who are the names to know? Which areas will each team look to improve? You'll get the answers in this full seven-round mock draft to kick off draft season.
1. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
For now, the Arizona Cardinals are predicted to do the smart thing and select the best player in the 2019 draft class with the No. 1 overall pick. There are still three months remaining for them to mess this up, though.
Nick Bosa isn't a generational talent—that phrase needs to be retired—but he's a blue-chip prospect at the most important position in the NFL outside of quarterback. If the Cardinals are set on Josh Rosen as the future of the team, then Bosa is a no-brainer selection.
Bosa's talent is unquestioned as a true edge-rusher. As long as he's recovered from a sports hernia injury that ended his 2018 season in September, he will be a wire-to-wire No. 1 overall prospect on my board.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
With Nick Bosa gone, the San Francisco 49ers must seriously consider trading out of the No. 2 selection and allowing a quarterback-needy team to fly up the board for a passer. On the "Stick to Football" podcast, we talked about the Denver Broncos' connection to Kyle Shanahan through John Elway and how that move might make sense as they target Missouri's Drew Lock.
But in a mock draft without trades, the 49ers draft the best player remaining in this talented class.
Alabama's Quinnen Williams is a natural 3-technique pass-rusher from the interior. While that may seem redundant with DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas on the roster as former top-10 picks, the team's 4-3 under base defense would work well with Buckner at nose tackle and Thomas as a 5-technique.
With the entire NFL salivating at the idea of interior pressure this offseason, Williams is an ideal fit and a great value for the 49ers.
3. New York Jets
The Pick: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
This is a prime location from which to execute a trade and let a quarterback-needy team (hello, Denver Broncos) move up. In a mock draft without trades, the Jets instead look to fill a huge need on the edge of Gregg Williams' defense.
Josh Allen is a 6'5", 260-pound high-level athlete who also produced to the tune of 17 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2018. He dominated SEC competition with speed, length and power. He's not only the top senior in the 2019 draft class, but he's also one of the better edge prospects in the last five years.
The Jets could address this need in free agency, but in a mock draft before the combine and free agency, Allen is the best fit.
4. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
In this draft position, neither a trade nor the selection of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray should be ruled out. The Raiders front office is brand new with general manager Mike Mayock running the show, and there is no telling if it is committed to Derek Carr. We'll know after this draft, but anything is possible at the No. 4 pick.
Should the Raiders stay put and not go after an exciting young quarterback, addressing the edge of the defensive line is the best move they could make.
Michigan's Rashan Gary lined up all over the field for the Wolverines, but with his athleticism on a 6'5", 280-pound frame, it's easy to imagine him settling in at defensive end in the Raiders' scheme. He's versatile enough to bump down to tackle but could also consider shedding 10 pounds and playing more as a true stand-up edge. The possibilities with his athleticism are limitless.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: Ed Oliver, DEF, Houston
What's "DEF" mean? It means that Ed Oliver will play defense. Line him up where you see fit in your scheme and let him go.
There has been recent talk from scouts that Oliver doesn't have the ideal size to play as an interior pass-rusher, but his quickness and elite athleticism make him a mismatch against guards and centers. He's also shown the flexibility to bump outside and play defensive end. And as our friend Lance Zierlein of NFL Network pointed out, some teams could look at Oliver as a linebacker.
Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will know how to best use Oliver to get the most production and impact out of his tools.
6. New York Giants
The Pick: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
The New York Giants have to eventually move on from Eli Manning—or at least draft a viable young quarterback to take over in the near future. The NFL is buzzing right now about the result of the Kansas City Chiefs' plan to draft Patrick Mahomes and let him sit behind Alex Smith for a season. The Giants should follow that blueprint and strike now to get a quarterback of the future.
Dwayne Haskins might not be a trendy fit for the Giants because of his status as a one-year starter at Ohio State, but his talent speaks for itself. He has poise in the pocket that most new starters do not and has shown excellent arm talent and ball placement. Perhaps most encouraging was his development throughout the season, as he played his best football late in the year.
The Giants can't afford to pass on quarterbacks again in 2019; no matter how good the 2020 class looks, now is the time to get a quarterback to groom for the future.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
The Jacksonville Jaguars tried building a team around Blake Bortles, and they did OK for one season. But when he was forced to carry the team even a little, we saw the return of the old Bortles. The Jaguars are now in a reloading mode while keeping an eye on the culture in the locker room and looking for leadership.
The best move the team can make is to identify and draft a starting quarterback early in the first round. That is, of course, easier said than done. The player that NFL scouts continue to be the most excited about is Oklahoma's Kyler Murray. He isn't a sure thing, but the buzz surrounding him is unlike anything I've heard in a long time.
Murray will be questioned for size (he's estimated to be 5'10" and around 180 pounds) and the fact that he was a one-year starter at Oklahoma, but his athleticism and ability to make plays from inside and outside the pocket are leading scouts to compare him to Russell Wilson. The Jaguars can't afford to pass on the next Russell Wilson at No. 7 overall.
8. Detroit Lions
The Pick: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
The Detroit Lions have a problem at edge-rusher with Ziggy Ansah—who, despite being unproductive and injured in 2018, was their most talented pass-rusher—entering free agency. They must look to the loaded class of 2019 pass-rushers with an eye on making an immediate upgrade.
Clemson's Clelin Ferrell is unlikely to test in the range of Josh Allen or Nick Bosa from a purely athletic standpoint, but he comes into the draft as one of the most NFL-ready pass-rushers in the group. He's long, physical and has a motor that runs hot every down. He's also technically savvy and was the best pass-rusher on a dominant Clemson front four.
Ferrell, whether he's a traditional defensive end or a stand-up outside linebacker, has the goods to give Matt Patricia's defense some juice off the edge.
9. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
Jonah Williams has been the best offensive tackle in college football for two seasons—each of which he played on the left side of the Crimson Tide line after moving from his right tackle position he nailed down as a true freshman. Williams' tape is nearly flawless. But he has short arms.
Williams has already been called a guard or center prospect by scouts this offseason, and it's likely he'll follow in the footsteps of Zack Martin, Brandon Scherff or Cody Whitehair as a good college tackle kicked inside because of an arm that's one inch too short.
That's good news for the Bills. They can plug Williams in at guard and have an All-Pro-caliber player there. They could also experiment with him at tackle and let him figure it out on the job while moving Dion Dawkins to right tackle.
However it works, the Bills must focus on helping quarterback Josh Allen.
10. Denver Broncos
The Pick: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
The pick with the most buzz around the NFL throughout the Senior Bowl was Drew Lock to the Denver Broncos.
Lock has the right traits to excite a Hall of Fame quarterback turned team president. He's 6'3" with good athleticism, a strong right arm and excellent ability to make throws off-platform and on the move. While some might see a poor man's Patrick Mahomes, he's not that refined in his playmaking or as loose and confident on the field. Still, there's enough here to get Elway excited after he swung and missed on Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch.
Of the quarterbacks selected in the top 10 of this mock, Lock has the most experience and is the most likely to be ready to start immediately.
11. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: Devin White, LB, LSU
Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor is expected to become Cincinnati's new head coach after the Super Bowl, which makes it seem likely the front office is intent on keeping Andy Dalton. Taylor will be tasked with bolstering Dalton's game while giving the offense a boost and getting the most of of Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd.
That leaves the biggest need for Cincinnati on defense.
Speed is a huge need at the linebacker position, even with Malik Jefferson coming back from an injury in 2019 and figuring to be an impact player at one spot. Devin White would give the Bengals not just speed but instincts, toughness and playmaking skills at middle linebacker. The former prep running back has worked himself into one of the best linebackers college football has seen since Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith were running down plays.
12. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
With two selections in the first round, the Green Bay Packers can make major changes to a roster that has talent at key positions (quarterback, left tackle, cornerback) but needs a stronger support system. The one blue-chip position that's missing is an outside pass-rusher.
Brian Burns has elite quickness off the edge but will be questioned about a lean 6'5", 245-pound frame. He will have to bulk up to handle NFL offensive tackles, but he has the tools to win with speed and flexibility. Much like the player the Saints traded with the Packers for last year, Marcus Davenport, Burns is more of a project who does have enough attributes to get on the field immediately.
13. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
Montez Sweat was one of the most impressive players at the 2019 Reese's Senior Bowl, showing off speed and power from the edge that could make him a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft.
There's also the off-field side to his story: Sweat left Michigan State as a sophomore after dealing with disciplinary issues. A stellar week at the Senior Bowl where he dominated practices can help remove any doubt about his mindset.
For Sweat, the predraft process is huge. He has obvious on-field talents that would make him a priority draft pick at a key position, but he has to nail his interviews and workouts to prove to teams that he's dialed in mentally.
The Dolphins can afford to take a small risk on Sweat given his athleticism, their need for a pass-rusher and the addition of Brian Flores as head coach. If Flores and his staff can connect with Sweat, he has the tools to be a double-digit sack artist immediately.
14. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that Jeffery Simmons would not be allowed to attend the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. Simmons pleaded no-contest to a simple assault charge and was found guilty of malicious mischief in 2016. He was caught on video striking a woman after breaking up a fight involving his sister. Simmons will have to work to assure teams that he's learned from his mistakes, and sources at Mississippi State say that he has not been in any trouble during his three years there.
The Falcons have traditionally stayed away from players with questions in their background, but they might make an exception for Simmons. He's a powerful interior pass-rusher who perfectly fits what the team does upfront. Especially with Grady Jarrett set to hit free agency, Simmons could prove too good to pass on at No. 14 overall.
15. Washington
The Pick: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
Washington may be without quarterback Alex Smith for the 2019 season, which might end his NFL career given that he's already 34 years old. The time to replace Smith is now with Daniel Jones on the board.
A three-year starter at Duke, Jones has been coached by an excellent quarterback developer in David Cutcliffe. Among the quarterbacks in this class, he's the most pro-ready, and he has ideal pro traits in size and mechanics.
The Senior Bowl game MVP, Jones had an inconsistent week of practice, but NFL scouts maintain he could be the top quarterback in the 2019 class. As Washington rebuilds again, Jones could be the building block Jay Gruden needs.
16. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
The Carolina Panthers might be without quarterback Cam Newton in 2019 due to injury, but no matter who is dropping back to throw passes, the front office must invest in fixing the outside of the offensive line. Unsurprisingly, Matt Kalil was average as as stopgap left tackle and must be upgraded. With Andre Dillard on the board, the Panthers have an easy decision to make.
Dillard is a smooth-moving athlete at left tackle with the size and length (6'5", 310 lbs, 34" arms) to easily handle a transition to the NFL from Washington State's offense. He's shown throughout his Cougars career the technique and quickness teams want on the edge. For the Panthers, he's an immediate upgrade at left tackle and a long-term building block on the line.
17. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
A run on offensive tackles continues as Yodny Cajuste goes to Cleveland as the team's new left tackle.
The Browns limped by with Greg Robinson as a Band-Aid at the position after Joe Thomas retired last offseason; and while Robinson did solid work, he's not the team's answer for the future.
Cajuste is a top-tier athlete at left tackle, showing excellent footwork combined with good length and strength to handle power and speed rushers. He's a bit raw in the run game but has the traits to be fine there with some coaching by a pro staff.
Finding a long-term answer at left tackle with the No. 17 overall pick is rare, which is why the Browns would jump all over Cajuste if available here.
18. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
An offensive lineman might be the biggest need for the Minnesota Vikings, but with Devin Bush on the board and Anthony Barr set to become a free agent, it makes sense to load up on a rangy, athletic linebacker when available.
Bush has developed into a force at linebacker since being a top high school recruit three seasons ago. He might not have great height at a listed 5'11", but his 240-pound frame is stout. Paired with his excellent athleticism and instincts, Bush has all the tools to be an impressive rookie starter as a three-down impact player.
The NFL is trending toward linebackers who can rush, cover and blitz; Bush does all of those well.
19. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
The top-ranked receiver in the 2019 draft class lasts until pick No. 19, which might be too good to be true by late April.
Marquise Brown has serious juice in his game; he has excellent playmaking skills after the catch and terrific separation throughout his routes. With many NFL teams wanting the next Antonio Brown or Tyreek Hill, scouts will fall in love with speed receivers. Teams with a need for an offensive boost will fall in love with with Marquise Brown's game and traits.
The only real concern is a foot injury that slowed him down in the College Football Playoff, but his 2018 tape was good enough to potentially push him into the top 10 picks of the draft.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
The first cornerback comes off the board at No. 20 overall, which might seem impossible, but the group of corners in this year's class is not particularly strong at the top. Each of the cornerbacks being considered in Round 1 comes with concerns, which is why Greedy Williams is available here.
A 6'3" cover man with excellent length, Williams has to prove at the NFL Scouting Combine that he can run with pro receivers. If he can do that, he'll be off the board way earlier than this.
The Steelers seem to have missed on Artie Burns in 2016 and still have a need for a starting outside cornerback. Williams' size, instincts and ball skills are exactly what the team must add as it transitions in the secondary.
21. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Frank Clark's impending free agency creates a need at the EDGE position, but even if Clark returns to Seattle, the front office has to focus on getting younger on defense with linebacker Bobby Wagner set as the foundation they'll build around.
Jachai Polite is built like Melvin Ingram at around 6'2" and 245 pounds, but he has excellent length that allows him to long-arm offensive tackles and bend around the edge. He's quick, powerful and instinctive as a pass-rusher.
With or without Clark, the Seahawks have to get back to being a dominant pass-rushing team. Polite's ability to play immediately while offering potential for the future makes him very appealing here.
22. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Before suffering a neck injury in October, D.K. Metcalf was looking like one of the top wide receivers in the 2019 class. Now that he's been cleared by doctors, he's back with a Round 1 grade on my board. That's great news for the wide receiver-needy Baltimore Ravens.
One of the keys to helping a quarterback without great accuracy is to give him speed to stretch the field vertically or size with an extended catch radius. Metcalf (6'4", 230 lbs) will give Lamar Jackson that big, long target he needs on the outside to haul in passes that might not hit the mark.
As long as Metcalf's medicals go well at the combine, he's looking like a first-round lock.
23. Houston Texans
The Pick: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
Protecting Deshaun Watson has to be the priority this offseason. It might take more than just one draft pick too.
Oklahoma's Cody Ford lines up at right tackle but has received grades as both a tackle and guard by NFL teams. He's powerful, physical and showed a poise and patience that is rare from spread-offense blockers. He's mean enough to get upfield in the run game and also has the athleticism to protect a mobile quarterback in Kyler Murray.
The Texans cannot overthink this one. Bill O'Brien and the front office have to sell out this offseason and add bodies to protect their franchise QB.
24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)
The Pick: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
A top-five player in the 2019 draft class on my board, Josh Jacobs falls because of positional value only. A smart team would see him slide down the board and quickly scoop him up.
The Raiders would be ecstatic to land a featured running back with three-down skills and almost no wear and tear at this spot in the draft. One high-level NFL scout told me his team has Jacobs graded higher than Leonard Fournette. He's that well-liked as a power runner and receiver out of the backfield.
If the Raiders are indeed sticking with Derek Carr at quarterback, the best move they can make is to draft help behind him.
25. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
The Philadelphia Eagles have a solid secondary but could use help at the cornerback position, especially in the slot. Washington's Byron Murphy is feisty, technically smooth and has shown excellent ball skills.
So why is he on the board here? Teams could knock him for his lack of bulk on a 5'11" frame.
Murphy has been electric the last two seasons at Washington, oftentimes showing up the teammates around him from previous draft classes. The Eagles could quickly fall in love with his playmaking skills and ability to close on the ball with special quickness and physicality.
26. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
Christian Wilkins started the season with a second-round grade on my board, but the more Clemson tape that's evaluated, the more it's clear he has a role as an interior pass-rusher and excellent leader in the NFL. His athleticism, production and character add up to a first-round grade.
For the Indianapolis Colts, he's exactly the type of player they've shown a want for. Wilkins is no-nonsense, all about ball and works his tail off on and off the field. He's also a disruptor from the middle of the defensive line and can bring pressure up the middle to collapse pockets and flush quarterbacks.
The Colts have other needs that could be addressed here—like edge-rusher or wide receiver—but with two selections in the second round, it makes the most sense to grab a potential building block on defense while they can.
27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)
The Pick: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
After fixing holes at running back and pass-rusher with their first two selections, the Oakland Raiders come back around with another pick in Round 1 with an eye on cornerbacks.
Trayvon Mullen is one of my favorites in this group. He's long and aggressive at the point of attack. In the national championship game, he showed the ball skills and all-around instincts you want from a No. 1 cornerback.
There are questions about his long speed and ability to carry receivers in-phase, but I see a technically smart corner with coverage chops and traits to improve.
The Raiders need hits on every pick in the first round to rebuild the poor roster there, especially defensively. If Mullen can come in and start opposite Gareon Conley, this team looks much better from Day 1.
28. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
Offensive tackles have a way of going earlier than we expect in the real NFL draft, and that's the case with Florida's Jawaan Taylor. He could easily be a top-15 selection, but finding a fit for him early in this mock draft was impossible with four quarterbacks in the top 15 and a load of defensive linemen in that same range.
The Los Angeles Chargers will take it.
Taylor is a powerful right tackle with a body type that most scouts believe will keep him on the right side or at guard because of his size (6'5", 328 lbs) and power. For the Chargers, he would pencil in as a Day 1 upgrade at right tackle and someone to fuel the power run game and keep Philip Rivers clean as he nears the final leg of his career.
29. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Defense. Defense. Defense.
General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid should have one thing on their minds this offseason.
The Chiefs have an offense that can score on anyone but a defense that allows too many leads to disappear. Scoring 40 points should ensure a victory, but for the Chiefs in 2018, it didn't. That's why Veach and Co. must identify starting-caliber defenders and load up with their three picks in the first two rounds.
Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker is a dream fit in new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme. He's physical at the line of scrimmage, a willing tackler in the run game, and has the size and enough speed to handle receivers in man or zone coverage.
He might not run a low 4.4 at the combine, but Baker makes up for it with his length and awareness.
30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)
The Pick: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
After securing an edge-rusher with the first pick in the round, the Green Bay Packers can relax and focus on finding Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams help on offense. A true secondary target in the passing game would take Rodgers and the offense back to their days of domination.
New head coach Matt LaFleur won't want to settle for using the pieces already on the roster. The scheme he's bringing to Titletown needs playmakers, and the Packers lack them. Adding a 6'4", 215-pound receiver with yards-after-catch ability will open up the scheme and give Rodgers a red-zone target he so badly needs.
N'Keal Harry could get knocked in the draft process for a lack of speed in his 40 time, but he's quick and elusive with the ball in his hands while showing this draft class' best catch radius and sticky hands.
31. Los Angeles Rams
The Pick: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
What does the future hold for the Los Angeles Rams defense? There are major questions with free agency coming up for Dante Fowler Jr. and Ndamukong Suh on the defensive line. Les Snead and Sean McVay need another great offseason after loading up for a Super Bowl run through high-priced trades and free agency.
Jaylon Ferguson, aka Sack Daddy, is a natural replacement for Fowler as a defensive end who can play standing up or with his hand down. His production in college—45 sacks—shows that he's ready to play, and his week at the Senior Bowl showed he's good enough to produce against NFL-caliber blockers.
32. New England Patriots
The Pick: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
As Rob Gronkowski nears the end to his Hall of Fame career, the New England Patriots have to think about his replacement. With a deep tight end class in front of them, the Patriots select a player similar to Gronk in Iowa's T.J. Hockenson.
A talented blocker and receiver, Hockenson can play Gronk's role as a do-it-all tight end. Part of what makes Gronkowski so valuable in New England is his ability as a blocker and receiver. Hockenson isn't at his level but has many of the same traits and could fit seamlessly into the Patriots offense.
A quarterback of the future is a need for New England, but with two picks in the second round, there's a chance to find a passer there at a better value.
Round 2
33. Arizona Cardinals: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
34. Indianapolis Colts: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
35. Oakland Raiders: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
36. San Francisco 49ers: Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
37. New York Giants: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
40. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
41. Denver Broncos: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple
42. Cincinnati Bengals: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
43. Detroit Lions: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
44. Green Bay Packers: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
45. Atlanta Falcons: Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami
46. Washington: Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
47. Carolina Panthers: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington
48. Miami Dolphins: Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
49. Cleveland Browns: Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia
50. Minnesota Vikings: Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
51. Tennessee Titans: Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
54. Houston Texans: Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
55. Houston Texans: Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
56. New England Patriots: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
57. Philadelphia Eagles: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State
58. Dallas Cowboys: Elgton Jenkins, OC, Mississippi State
59. Indianapolis Colts: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida
60. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
61. Kansas City Chiefs: David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
62. New Orleans Saints: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Garrett Bradbury, OC, NC State
64. New England Patriots: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin
Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
66. Oakland Raiders: Tre Lamar, LB, Clemson
67. San Francisco 49ers: JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
68. New York Jets: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State
69. Jacksonville Jaguars: Charles Omenihu, EDGE, Texas
70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
New York Giants' selection forfeited during the 2018 supplemental draft.
71. Denver Broncos: Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia
73. New England Patriots: Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
74. Buffalo Bills: Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
75. Green Bay Packers: Connor McGovern, OG, Penn State
76. Washington: Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
77. Carolina Panthers: Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
78. Miami Dolphins: Gerald Willis III, DL, Miami
79. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Jordan, OG, Ohio State
80. Cleveland Browns: Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State
81. Minnesota Vikings: Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma
82. Tennessee Titans: Germaine Pratt, LB, NC State
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
84. Seattle Seahawks: Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois
85. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Singletary, RB, FAU
86. Houston Texans: Ben Banogu, EDGE, TCU
87. Chicago Bears: Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan
88. Detroit Lions: Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA
89. Indianapolis Colts: D'Andre Walker, EDGE, Georgia
90. Dallas Cowboys: Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
91. Los Angeles Chargers: Jimmy Moreland, CB, James Madison
92. Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Allen, DL, Boston College
93. New York Jets: Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
94. Jacksonville Jaguars: Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt
95. Cleveland Browns: Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
Round 4
96. Arizona Cardinals: Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin
97. San Francisco 49ers: Amani Hooker, S, Iowa
98. New York Jets: Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina
99. Oakland Raiders: David Sills V, WR, West Virginia
100. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State
101. New York Giants: Gary Johnson, LB, Texas
102. Jacksonville Jaguars: Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
103. Cincinnati Bengals: Terry Beckner Jr., DL, Missouri
104. Detroit Lions: Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
105. Buffalo Bills: Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
106. Denver Broncos: Shareef Miller, EDGE, Penn State
107. Green Bay Packers: Isaac Nauta, TE, Georgia
108. Carolina Panthers: Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn
109. Miami Dolphins: David Long, CB, Michigan
110. Atlanta Falcons: Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon
111. Green Bay Packers: Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
112. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Buggs, DL, Alabama
113. Minnesota Vikings: Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
114. Tennessee Titans: Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
115. Pittsburgh Steelers: Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
116. Baltimore Ravens: Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
117. Seattle Seahawks: Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland
118. Denver Broncos: Isaiah Prince, OL, Ohio State
119. Chicago Bears: Benny Snell Jr., RB, Kentucky
120. Philadelphia Eagles: Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia
121. Dallas Cowboys: Zach Gentry, TE, Michigan
122. Indianapolis Colts: David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia
123. Los Angeles Chargers: Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU
124. Buffalo Bills: Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, Texas
125. New York Giants: Austin Bryant, EDGE, Clemson
126. Los Angeles Rams- Ed Alexander, DL, LSU
127. New England Patriots: Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State
Round 5
Because compensatory selections will be announced at a later date, we've eschewed pick numbers for the remaining rounds. The selection order is based on the draft order.
Arizona Cardinals: Anthony Nelson, DL, Iowa
New York Jets: Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech
Oakland Raiders: Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
New York Giants: Iman Marshall, S, USC
New York Giants: Ross Pierschbacher, OC, Alabama
Cleveland Browns: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalen Jelks, EDGE, Oregon
Detroit Lions: Christian Miller, EDGE, Alabama
Buffalo Bills: C.J. Conrad, TE, Kentucky
Denver Broncos: Khalen Saunders, DL, Western Illinois
Cincinnati Bengals: Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford
Green Bay Packers: Michael Dogbe, DL, Temple
Miami Dolphins: Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M
Atlanta Falcons: Dru Samia, OG, Oklahoma
Washington: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
Carolina Panthers: Jamal Peters, CB, Mississippi State
Cleveland Browns: Marvel Tell III, S, USC
Denver Broncos: Saquan Hampton, S, Rutgers
Tennessee Titans: Michael Jackson, CB, Miami
Buffalo Bills: Lamont Gaillard, OC, Georgia
Seattle Seahawks: Chase Hansen, LB, Utah
Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Smith, LB, USC
Houston Texans: Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
Chicago Bears: Jalen Hurd, WR, Baylor
Philadelphia Eagles: Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke
Indianapolis Colts: Blessuan Austin, CB, Rutgers
Dallas Cowboys: Mark McLaurin, S, Mississippi State
Los Angeles Chargers: Lukas Denis, S, Boston College
Kansas City Chiefs: Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming
New Orleans Saints: Tyre Brady, WR, Marshall
Los Angeles Rams: Erik McCoy, OC, Texas A&M
Cleveland Browns: Porter Gustin, EDGE, USC
Round 6
Because compensatory selections will be announced at a later date, we've eschewed pick numbers for the remaining rounds. The selection order is based on the draft order.
Arizona Cardinals: Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers: Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
San Francisco 49ers: Bruce Anderson, RB, NDSU
New Orleans Saints: Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
Jacksonville Jaguars: Chuma Edoga, OT, USC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sutton Smith, EDGE, Northern Illinois
New York Giants: Daylon Mack, DL, Texas A&M
Buffalo Bills: Marquise Copeland, DL, Cincinnati
Denver Broncos: Josh Oliver, TE, San Jose State
Cincinnati Bengals: Olisaemeka Udoh, OT, Elon
Detroit Lions: Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma
Green Bay Packers: Hamp Cheevers, CB, Boston College
Atlanta Falcons: Mark Fields, CB, Clemson
Washington's selection forfeited during the 2018 supplemental draft.
Carolina Panthers: Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
Miami Dolphins: Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
Cleveland Browns: KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State
Minnesota Vikings: Jonathan Ledbetter, DL, Georgia
Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Brailford, EDGE, Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Sample, TE, Washington
Baltimore Ravens: Blace Brown, CB, Troy
Green Bay Packers: Damarea Crockett, RB, Missouri
Houston Texans: Ryan Connelly, LB, Wisconsin
Oakland Raiders: Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson
Philadelphia Eagles: Felton Davis III, WR, Michigan State
Dallas Cowboys: Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
Indianapolis Colts: Justin Hollins, EDGE, Oregon
Los Angeles Chargers: Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
Kansas City Chiefs: Marquise Blair, S, Utah
New Orleans Saints: Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State
Los Angeles Rams: Renell Wren, DL, Arizona State
Detroit Lions: Jalin Moore, RB, Appalachian State
Round 7
Because compensatory selections will be announced at a later date, we've eschewed pick numbers for the remaining rounds. The selection order is based on the draft order.
Arizona Cardinals: Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
San Francisco 49ers: Gerri Green, LB, Mississippi State
New York Jets: Demarcus Christmas, DL, FSU
Oakland Raiders: Keelan Doss, WR, UC-Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers: Nate Davis, OG, UNC-Charlotte
New York Giants: Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson
Jacksonville Jaguars: Corey Ballentine, CB, Washburn
Denver Broncos: Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, North Carolina
Cincinnati Bengals: Sheldrick Redwine, CB, Miami
Detroit Lions: Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo
Buffalo Bills: Will Harris, S, Boston College
Green Bay Packers: Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Washington: Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke
Buffalo Bills: Deshaun Davis, LB, Auburn
Miami Dolphins: Keegan Render, OC, Iowa
Atlanta Falcons: Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State
Cleveland Browns: Cece Jefferson, EDGE, Florida
New York Giants: Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville
Tennessee Titans: Amani Bledsoe, DL, Oklahoma
Detroit Lions: Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame
Oakland Raiders: Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
Cleveland Browns: Donald Parham, TE, Stetson
Denver Broncos: Chris Nelson, DL, Texas
Chicago Bears: John Cominsky, DL, Charleston
Philadelphia Eagles: Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
Indianapolis Colts: Ryan Bates, OG, Penn State
Dallas Cowboys: Armon Watts, DL, Arkansas
Los Angeles Chargers: Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest
Kansas City Chiefs: Paul Adams, OT, Missouri
New Orleans Saints: Andrew Beck, TE, Texas
Denver Broncos: Trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls
New England Patriots: Tony Pollard, WR, Memphis