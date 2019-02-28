Cowboys Rumors: Earl Thomas' Reps Met with Dallas at 2019 Scouting Combine

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks on the sideline with a Gatorade Towel wrapped around his head during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Seahawks 30 to 24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Representatives from the Dallas Cowboys met with veteran safety Earl Thomas at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to The Athletic's Calvin Watkins.

Watkins reported the purpose of the meeting was "gauging what Thomas is looking for financially."

Thomas earned $10.4 million with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and is due to hit free agency this offseason.

Thomas is a native of Orange, Texas, and starred for the Texas Longhorns before moving on to the NFL.

After the Seahawks beat the Cowboys on Christmas Eve in 2017, he told Dallas head coach Jason Garrett the team should acquire him down the line if provided the chance. Thomas clarified he had been a Cowboys fan growing up and was referring to the moment he hit the open market—not a trade from Seattle.

Prior to the 2018 season, Thomas engaged in a prolonged holdout with the Seahawks in pursuit of a long-term extension.

Dallas and Seattle met again in the third week of the regular season. In the fourth quarter, Thomas intercepted a pass from Dak Prescott and took a bow toward the Cowboys' sideline.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dallas had offered a second-round pick to Seattle in return for Thomas. Thomas told reporters his celebration was a reference to the Cowboys' failed trade pursuit.

Thomas saw his season end a week later when he suffered a left leg fracture.

Teams can begin formally negotiating contracts with unrestricted free agents on March 11.

Even though his injury adds a big question mark about his value going forward, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranked Thomas as the seventh-best free agent available. He should have plenty of lucrative options on the table as he evaluates his next step.

