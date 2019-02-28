Lakers News: Lonzo Ball's Ankle Injury to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 09: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers calls a play during the second half of a game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center on January 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Doctors will re-evaluate the sprained ankle of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball in one week, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Ball has missed the Lakers' last 14 games, with Los Angeles going 5-9 during that stretch.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    'King James,' a Play About LeBron to Debut in LA in 2020

    LABron in full effect

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    'King James,' a Play About LeBron to Debut in LA in 2020

    LABron in full effect

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Where NBA’s Top Stars Will Land in FA 🔮

    🗽Will KD and Kyrie team up in NY? 🤔Jimmy heading to Pacers 👀Warriors duo joining Bron

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Compares AD Situation to AB

    Great players all of a sudden considered 'distractions'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Compares AD Situation to AB

    Great players all of a sudden considered 'distractions'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Marvin Bagley (Knee) Out 1-2 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marvin Bagley (Knee) Out 1-2 Weeks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report