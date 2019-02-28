Lakers News: Lonzo Ball's Ankle Injury to Be Re-Evaluated in 1 Week

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Doctors will re-evaluate the sprained ankle of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball in one week, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Ball has missed the Lakers' last 14 games, with Los Angeles going 5-9 during that stretch.

