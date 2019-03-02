NBA Players Likely Facing Decline Next Season

0 of 5

It's time for us to have the awkward conversation. You know, the one where we choose which NBA household names belong on Regression Watch entering next season.

This exercise always rubs people the wrong way. That's fair. But this is a worthwhile discussion.

Plus, if you really think about it, inclusion amounts to a compliment. And it definitely, in most cases, isn't meant to be a grim reaper. We've merely picked stars and studs who would benefit from readjusted expectations.

Everything was factored into the decision-making process: age, injury history, team fit, this season's performance, etc. Certain players are already on the downswing, but their reputation precedes them. Some have enjoyed a terrific 2018-19, but their efforts figure to be noticeably unsustainable over the longer haul. Others don't fall under either umbrella, but they're getting older and find themselves in less prominent situations.

We did not single out players so far into their decline that they'll continue incremental regression. Nor did we include players enjoying career years who aren't yet in danger of exiting their prime. Paul George probably won't again rival the best version of Kevin Durant the Oklahoma City Thunder ever had—if he does, oh my God—but vacating the MVP discussion wouldn't equate to a meaningful backslide.

These players were picked based on the odds that their potential declines could be both substantial and permanent. We also rolled with an All-Star-lineup-style field by splitting up our spots between two backcourt and three frontcourt options. Welcome to Regression Watch 2019-20.