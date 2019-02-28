Corey Brewer, Kings Reportedly Agree to Contract for Rest of Season

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly signed veteran wing Corey Brewer for the remainder of the season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Brewer, 32, has played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Kings this season. In three games with Sacramento, he's averaged 8.3 points in 16.3 minutes per contest, shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three. 

In Philadelphia, Brewer posted 7.6 points per contest in seven appearances, making three starts. The Sixers didn't bring him back after two 10-day contracts, however, when they made wholesale changes at the NBA trade deadline.

As for the Kings, Brewer will provide solid depth off the bench behind players like Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes, pairing with Bogdan Bogdanovic to give the Kings nice options. Booker also gives the Kings another veteran presence as they seek to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

The Kings are currently 31-30 and two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Depth may have become even more important for Sacramento this week, with Marvin Bagley III suffering a left knee injury on Wednesday night. While Brewer isn't a direct replacement for Bagley from a positional standpoint, he gives the Kings another option in smaller lineups, especially from a defensive standpoint.

If Brewer can hit his three-pointers with any consistency, he could be a very nice piece for the Kings down the stretch.

