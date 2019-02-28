Knicks Rumors: Henry Ellenson Signs Contract Until End of Season with Option

Tim Daniels
February 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NY FEBRUARY 26: Henry Ellenson #13 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Orlando Magic on February 26, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly are set to sign power forward Henry Ellenson to a contract for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season after his 10-day deal expires.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Thursday. The contract will include a team option for the 2019-20 campaign, per Woj.

Ellenson tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Knicks' 108-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. He'd played just four minutes in his first two games with the team.

"This was a lot of fun, knowing how much I've gone through just to get here," Ellenson told reporters Tuesday. "Being at the Garden, growing up watching Melo [Carmelo Anthony] as my favorite player. I just want to keep it going. I had one good game. I'll enjoy it tonight but it's back to work tomorrow."

The 22-year-old Wisconsin native was a first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2016 draft. He split time between the Pistons and the Grand Rapids Drive, the team's G League affiliate, over the past two-plus seasons before getting released in early February.

Ellenson averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from the field across 59 appearances for the Pistons.

The Marquette product could struggle to see ample playing time in the Knicks frontcourt during the stretch run of the regular season, though. He'll be competing with Noah Vonleh, Luke Kornet, Lance Thomas and Isaiah Hicks for minutes at the 4.

That said, it's a worthwhile flier for New York following Ellenson's breakout performance.

