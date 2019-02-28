Knicks Rumors: Henry Ellenson Signs Contract Until End of Season with Option

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly are set to sign power forward Henry Ellenson to a contract for the remainder of the 2018-19 NBA season after his 10-day deal expires.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Thursday. The contract will include a team option for the 2019-20 campaign, per Woj.

Ellenson tallied 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Knicks' 108-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. He'd played just four minutes in his first two games with the team.

"This was a lot of fun, knowing how much I've gone through just to get here," Ellenson told reporters Tuesday. "Being at the Garden, growing up watching Melo [Carmelo Anthony] as my favorite player. I just want to keep it going. I had one good game. I'll enjoy it tonight but it's back to work tomorrow."

Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs? When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Right Arrow Icon

The 22-year-old Wisconsin native was a first-round pick of the Detroit Pistons in the 2016 draft. He split time between the Pistons and the Grand Rapids Drive, the team's G League affiliate, over the past two-plus seasons before getting released in early February.

Ellenson averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent from the field across 59 appearances for the Pistons.

The Marquette product could struggle to see ample playing time in the Knicks frontcourt during the stretch run of the regular season, though. He'll be competing with Noah Vonleh, Luke Kornet, Lance Thomas and Isaiah Hicks for minutes at the 4.

That said, it's a worthwhile flier for New York following Ellenson's breakout performance.