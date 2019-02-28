Sean McVay: Todd Gurley Is 'Feeling Good' After Limited Touches in Super Bowl

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that running back Todd Gurley is "feeling good" after struggling in the team's final two playoff games.

McVay addressed the media at the NFL Scouting Combine and largely placed the blame on himself for not getting Gurley involved enough during L.A.'s 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII:

After racking up 1,831 yards from scrimmage and an NFL-leading 21 touchdowns during the regular season, Gurley finished with just 35 yards on 10 carries in the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old Gurley has been the NFL's most productive running back over the past two seasons.

In addition to putting up huge numbers over 14 regular-season games in 2018, Gurleyfinished second to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the MVP voting in 2017. In his first season under McVay, Gurley totaled 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns, both of which led the NFL.

A knee injury cost Gurley the final two games of the 2017 regular season, which led to the Rams' signing of veteran running back C.J. Anderson. Anderson played well in the games Gurley missed and also excelled in L.A.'s divisional playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

While Gurley rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in that game, Anderson topped him with 123 yards and two scores. Then, in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints, Anderson was the workhorse with 16 carries, while Gurley had just four carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Gurley out-touched Anderson 11-9 in the Super Bowl, but both players struggled, and the Los Angeles offense sputtered as a whole.

Despite the disappointing end to their season, the Rams are still viewed as a strong bet to make another run at the Super Bowl next season. Per Bovada, the Rams are the No. 2 choice behind the Patriots to win Super Bowl LIV next season at +700 (7-1).