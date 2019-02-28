Fantasy Booking the Perfect WWE WrestleMania 35 Card

Fantasy Booking the Perfect WWE WrestleMania 35 CardFebruary 28, 2019
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7, but despite still being several weeks away, WWE is already working hard to build the card for the pay-per-view.
As of writing, the only matches confirmed on WWE.com are Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte for the Raw women's title.
Becky Lynch will likely be added to Charlotte vs. Rousey to make it a triple threat, but the rest of the show is still wide open.
Certain plans will become clearer after Fastlane, but until then, WWE fans are going to be fantasy booking their own WrestleMania in their heads.
Ahead are some dream picks for WrestleMania 35 matches to be added to the two already announced.
Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville
As long as Asuka retains the SmackDown Women's Championship against Mandy Rose at Fastlane, she is going to need new challengers for WrestleMania.
This would be the perfect opportunity for WWE to give three deserving Superstars a chance to stand out at the biggest event of the year, but it's also an opportunity to fix some recent mistakes.
Ever since they were called up from NXT, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans have been used in confusing ways on Raw and SmackDown. Cross hasn't picked up any significant wins and Evans has yet to step foot inside the ring.
Giving them an opportunity to battle one of the toughest champions on the roster would give them more exposure than all of the short backstage segments we have seen up to this point.
If WWE wanted to make this a Fatal 4-Way, adding Rose's Fire and Desire teammate, Sonya Deville, would help the former MMA fighter stand apart from her partner for once.
All four women have completely different fighting styles, so we could expect a fun and unique match for the SD women's title.
Finn Balor vs. Lio Rush vs. Bobby Lashley
Lio Rush has annoyed a lot of people as Bobby Lashley's manager, but the cruiserweight opened a lot of eyes with his stellar performance against Finn Balor on Raw.
Lashley and Rush appear to be heading toward a breakup if their interactions on Monday are anything to go by, and once they part ways, it should be Rush who pursues the Intercontinental Championship.
Not only would his high-flying style mix well with Balor's own unique brand of offense, but it would be a combination fans haven't seen dozens of times to the point where they are sick of it.
Lashley doesn't appear to have any other rivals at the moment, so making this a Triple Threat would allow him and Rush to settle their differences while Balor gets to defend his title at the most important PPV on the WWE calendar.
It almost doesn't matter who would win because the match would be a great mix of entertaining spots from Balor and Rush along with powerhouse offense from The All Mighty.
The Usos vs. The Hardy Boyz
The Usos recently won their sixth set of Tag Team Championships in WWE, making them one of the most successful brother duos to ever compete for the company.
Matt Hardy made his return Tuesday night after taking a few months off to rehab some nagging injuries, so this would be the perfect time to put the two sets of brothers in the ring together for what would be an epic match.
The Hardys are one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history, but they don't appear to be done chasing after gold just yet.
The blue brand has a lot of great tag teams right now, but adding another duo to this match would just make it feel more crowded. However, a special stipulation might be the key to making this a WrestleMania-worthy contest.
Matt and Jeff have more experience with ladders than anyone else, but taking bumps from that high might not be in their best interests anymore, so having them fight inside of a steel cage seems like the best option.
The Revival vs. DIY
The Revival winning the Raw tag titles was long overdue, but now that they are champions, it opens the door for several interesting possibilities.
When all four men were in NXT together, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano put on some of the best tag team matches we have seen in years.
Putting these two teams back together for an epic showdown at WrestleMania would give both tag teams the stage they deserve to have another Match of the Year candidate.
The only issue with this combo is both teams currently operating as heels. Gargano may be cheered on the main roster, but he is definitely a bad guy right now.
WWE would either have to turn one of the teams babyface or add a third duo to the mix to fill that role. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode would work well, but it would be ideal if it was just The Revival vs. DIY.
U.S. Title Battle Royal
R-Truth's reign as United States champion came as a surprise to many, and retaining it in a Triple Threat against Andrade and Rey Mysterio on SmackDown indicates WWE intends to continue his current push.
If he holds on to the title until WrestleMania, a great way to reward the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal would be to grant them a U.S. title shot later in the evening.
Many Superstars would benefit from winning the Battle Royal, but other than the large trophy, there is no other reward. Offering a shot at R-Truth's title is the best option WWE has at this point.
This would be a great opportunity to push someone like Andrade or one of the new NXT call-ups such as Ricochet or Aleister Black.
Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston
When Vince McMahon appeared on SmackDown and replaced Kofi Kingston with Kevin Owens in the WWE Championship match at Fastlane, many fans were understandably upset.
However, this seems like step one in a grand plan that will end with Kingston winning the title at WrestleMania in front of the WWE Universe.
Kingston's push almost happened by accident. He was a last-minute replacement for Mustafa Ali in a Gauntlet match and wound up lasting an hour against several former WWE champions.
His performance at Elimination Chamber and the way the crowd reacted to him obviously caught the eye of WWE management, and what we are seeing is the company giving fans another reason to support the 11-year veteran.
By stealing the title shot away from Kingston, McMahon turned him into a true underdog. If the establishment doesn't want you to succeed, you won't.
The New Day is going to take this storyline and run with it. Xavier Woods and Big E seem dedicated to helping their friend achieve his dreams, and it will all happen at WrestleMania.
What would you like to see at WrestleMania 35?