Fantasy Booking the Perfect WWE WrestleMania 35 Card

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7, but despite still being several weeks away, WWE is already working hard to build the card for the pay-per-view.

As of writing, the only matches confirmed on WWE.com are Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte for the Raw women's title.

Becky Lynch will likely be added to Charlotte vs. Rousey to make it a triple threat, but the rest of the show is still wide open.

Certain plans will become clearer after Fastlane, but until then, WWE fans are going to be fantasy booking their own WrestleMania in their heads.

Ahead are some dream picks for WrestleMania 35 matches to be added to the two already announced.