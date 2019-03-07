Top Landing Spots for Darnell Washington, CFB's 6'8" 5-Star Recruit for 2020

0 of 5

Credit: Brandon Huffman, 247Sports

Tight end Darnell Washington is physically and metaphorically one of the biggest recruits in the 2020 recruiting class.

Checking in at 6'7½" and 238 pounds, he's easy to locate. Washington, who plays both tight end and defensive end, is considered the No. 2 athlete for the current cycle.

Unlike many of his fellow 2020 recruits, though, Washington is in the beginning stages of the recruiting process.

"I'm honestly looking at everyone equally right now," he recently told Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

Given the absence of a finalists list, this ranking is subjective. However, factors used to shape the order include proximity, likelihood of national contention, offensive style and depth-chart outlooks.