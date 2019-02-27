Watch Stephen Curry Toss Alley-Oop to Stoneman Douglas Student at Shootaround

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

A two-game road trip to Florida allowed Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to share a moment on the court with a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student. 

The Athletic's Anthony Slater shared video of Curry setting up the male student for an alley-oop during the Warriors' shootaround before Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena:

Per Clay Ferraro of Miami's Local 10 NBC affiliate, the Warriors invited a number of students from the school to their practice. Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were among the players who also took time to speak with them afterward.

Heat star Dwyane Wade visited the school last March to converse with some of the students:

The high school was the site of a mass shooting that left 17 people dead and 14 others wounded on Feb. 14, 2018.

