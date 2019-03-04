Top Landing Spots for Johnny Wilson, CFB's 6'6" 5-Star WR Recruit for 2020

0 of 5

Credit: Shotgun Spratling, 247Sports

Pac-12 schools are working hard to keep 5-star receiver Johnny Wilson on the West Coast, but a couple of blue-blood programs are looking to steal the California wideout.

Wilson, who has collected 2,426 yards and 35 touchdowns over the last three seasons, boasts a list of 36 scholarship offers.

In late January, though, he trimmed the group of contenders to five.

The following order is subjective but based on Wilson's finalists. Factors include coaching, proximity, likelihood of national contention, and the expected outlooks at quarterback and wide receiver.