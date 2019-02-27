Richard Sherman Recruiting Earl Thomas to 49ers; Says Cowboys Will Be in the Mix

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 22: Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with free safety Earl Thomas #29 after making an interception against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2013 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said Wednesday he's actively recruiting former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas to join the Niners when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Sherman told Matt Barrows of The Athletic the 49ers will face competition from the Dallas Cowboys, and he expects Thomas to join Dallas if the teams' financial offers are similar.

                  

