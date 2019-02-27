Richard Sherman Recruiting Earl Thomas to 49ers; Says Cowboys Will Be in the Mix

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said Wednesday he's actively recruiting former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas to join the Niners when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Sherman told Matt Barrows of The Athletic the 49ers will face competition from the Dallas Cowboys, and he expects Thomas to join Dallas if the teams' financial offers are similar.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.