Kevin Knox, Knicks Beat Aaron Gordon, Magic 108-103 in Eastern Conference Battle

The New York Knicks came back from 12-point deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 108-103 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, marking the Knicks' second home win in a row and first multiple-game winning streak since November.

Four Magic had contributed double-digit scoring by halftime—Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier—but Gordon and Vucevic finished the game leading all scorers with 26 points. The 7-foot center also contributed 11 rebounds and six assists.

It was the Knicks bench, though, that ultimately prevented Orlando from holding onto the win. New York climbed within five points to end the first half but didn't hold its first lead of the game until only three minutes remained in the game.

All five Orlando starters finished as double-digit scorers, while the highest-scoring Knicks all came from the bench. The Knicks' bench outscored the Magic's 75-7.

Undrafted rookie guard Allonzo Trier took the game by storm with 16 points in 17 minutes off the bench to lead the Knicks' late charge. Trier finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. It was Trier's alley-oop lob to rookie second-round pick Mitchell Robinson that tied the game at 100.

Henry Ellenson, who signed a 10-day contract in New York on Feb. 20, put up 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Robinson notched a double-double (17 points and 14 rebounds), but his noteworthy contribution came in blocks—six of them.

The Knicks' future has been said to hinge on the development of No. 9 overall pick Kevin Knox, but it was the young bench that propelled New York in this game. Knox did tell the New York Post earlier this month that this season was meant to "develop us young guys."

What's Next?

The Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, looking for their third home win in a row.

The Magic will travel back to Orlando and host the Golden State Warriors on the same day as they continue to jockey for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.