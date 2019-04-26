Browns Draft Greedy Williams; Joins Ex-LSU Players Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are hoping cornerback Greedy Williams will be the anchor of their secondary after selecting him No. 46 overall in the 2019 NFL draft on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the Browns' pick, social media had a lot to say about the fact that Williams is joining fellow LSU alums Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in Cleveland:

Born with the first name Andraez, Williams told Jim Halley of USA Today how the nickname given to him by his aunt stuck.

"My aunt kept me for a night, and I guess my mom didn't fix enough bottles ahead, and so my aunt named me 'Greedy-Deedee' but my mom took the Deedee out and kept it Greedy," he said. "I love it. They say it's a great DB name. It helps to be greedy as a defensive back."

Williams established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in college football during his two years as a starter at LSU. He was named to the All-SEC first team in 2017 and 2018. He ranked second in the nation last season in deserved catch percentage (60.0) and passer rating allowed (43.3), per Sports Info Solutions.

In addition to the performance on the field, Williams looks like an NFL cornerback with listed measurements of 6'2" and 185 pounds.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has him ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 15 overall player in this year's class.

Per Gavino Borquez of USA Today, Williams' biggest flaws are his limited success against the run and his habit of occasionally taking plays off.

"The biggest issues in his game are in run support and him taking plays off, showing laziness and lack of effort," Borquez wrote. "In zone coverage, he needs to process routes better. He will give too much space in fear of guessing a route wrong. He'll need to trust his athleticism a bit more. Those are certainly correctable, though."

While Williams isn't a perfect prospect, his flaws are easily correctable with the proper coaching. The 21-year-old is the prototype for cornerbacks if NFL teams could create them in a lab. He's tall with long limbs (31½" arms), boasts good speed (4.37 40-yard dash) and has been a standout in the most competitive conference in college football.

The Browns are banking on their ability to coach up Williams. If they are able to do that, he can be a defensive leader for the next decade.

Cleveland's acquisition of Beckham was essentially its first-round pick, since the trade with the New York Giants cost the team the No. 17 overall pick. That deal will likely be a huge win with Baker Mayfield poised for superstardom after an impressive rookie campaign.

Williams' addition helps the Browns fortify their secondary that allowed the eighth-most passing yards last season. Being able to get a potential game-changer in the secondary on Day 2 is another win for general manager John Dorsey.