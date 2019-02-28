Way-Too-Early Predictions for Biggest CFB Names in the 2019-20 Transfer PortalFebruary 28, 2019
Way-Too-Early Predictions for Biggest CFB Names in the 2019-20 Transfer Portal
College football is really competitive.
That's an important place to start when talking about transfers. As if the hundreds of hours spent each month training and preparing aren't enough, there's the matter of climbing a depth chart. After that, a player has to produce on the field.
Even the most talented athletes can struggle at that final stage―because college football is really competitive. Sometimes, players just find themselves outclassed by a teammate.
But college football is also finite. Players know they have limited time to prove their value before their eligibility runs out.
When the 2019 season is finished, hundreds of players will wisely enter the transfer portal in search of playing time elsewhere. We're looking at seven of the biggest names potentially available.
Malik Willis, QB, Auburn
Auburn has a fascinating race to replace Jarrett Stidham, and the answer will probably determine Malik Willis' future.
In 2017, he thrilled Tigers fans with 221 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. Last season, he was unimpressive in limited action and finished the year averaging 3.4 yards per throw.
Willis must prove this offseason that he's decisive enough to lead Auburn's offense on a full-time basis. Otherwise, losing the competition will outline his fate. Redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and incoming 5-star Bo Nix are also vying to start.
If either of the freshmen earns the job, Willis could take his versatility to a more favorable depth chart.
Demario McCall, RB, Ohio State
Demario McCall made a positive first impression at Ohio State, totaling 270 yards and four scores in a small role as a freshman. Over the last two seasons, though, he's mustered 33 touches on offense.
On the bright side, McCall doesn't lack confidence.
"Next year should be my year," he said of 2019, per Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com. "I'll definitely be the guy y'all want me to be."
The departure of Mike Weber has created a void McCall could fill, but he must be ready for a strong competition. Master Teague and Marcus Crowley were 4-stars in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
J.K. Dobbins will probably enter the 2020 NFL draft, but McCall needs to separate himself from Teague and Crowley. Otherwise, his best chance for a featured role will be elsewhere.
Brandon Peters, QB, Michigan
Brandon Peters is running out of time.
The upcoming season will be his fourth at Michigan, which has an established starter in Shea Patterson. As long as the Ole Miss transfer is healthy, he's the starter. But the problem for Peters is what follows Patterson on the depth chart.
Not only did Dylan McCaffrey serve as the backup last year, but the Wolverines also signed 4-star prospect Joe Milton in the 2018 class and Cade McNamara in the recent recruiting cycle.
Unless Peters manages to climb the depth chart this season, his most promising path to playing time will be elsewhere.
Jawon Pass, QB, Louisville
Jawon Pass entered a difficult situation. Louisville always had a mediocre supporting cast around Lamar Jackson, but the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner and 2017 finalist single-handedly elevated the group. That's not a fair demand of every quarterback.
Pass toiled to a 54.0 completion mark and 12 interceptions to only eight touchdowns. And head coach Bobby Petrino didn't last through the season, giving way to Scott Satterfield.
So, does the redshirt junior fit Satterfield's system and vision?
Incidentally, Pass is a better thrower than Malik Cunningham, who's far superior on the ground. Satterfield's offense is best executed with a mobile QB, but the starter for all five of Appalachian State's seasons in the Sun Belt posted a 60-plus completion clip.
This competition really is wide open. But if Pass falls short or doesn't end as the starter, 2019 will be his fourth year in college. If he graduates next year, he could bolt for his final season.
Dakereon Joyner, QB, South Carolina
Barring injury or mind-numbing regression, Jake Bentley will be South Carolina's starter this fall. That much is evident.
What happens after 2019 is up for debate.
Dakereon Joyner was a 4-star in the 2018 class and is a promising dual-threat QB, but the Gamecocks recently signed a flashy prospect. Ryan Hilinski was considered the second-best pro-style quarterback and No. 64 overall recruit of the 2019 cycle.
Should Hilinski win the backup job, it would be understandable if Joyner packed up his starting-caliber talents and entered the portal.
Loser of Miami QB Battle
There's a good chance N'Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams both see significant snaps this year. Miami has more than enough talent to win the Coastal Division but desperately needs a reliable quarterback.
Should the 'Canes find one, the second-stringer will already be at a clear disadvantage. However, he'll also have a Tate Martell-sized shadow looming for the 2020 campaign.
Although the Ohio State transfer is hoping to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility, it's more likely he'll be required to sit this fall. Expectations are high for Martell once he's available.
Whichever player finishes 2019 as the starter has every reason to stay. The other, though, may see a narrowing road to snaps in Miami.
Matt Fink, QB, USC
Matt Fink may be tired of watching from the sideline.
After a redshirt season in 2016, he was Sam Darnold's backup. That season, his only notable playing time happened in a blowout loss at Notre Dame. Last year, he lost the competition to true freshman JT Daniels and attempted passes in only two games.
While the arrival of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has cracked the door slightly for Fink, chances are he wears a headset and watches Daniels in 2019, too.
At that point, if Fink wants to be a starter, he'll need to pursue a new football home for his final season of eligibility.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.