Way-Too-Early Predictions for Biggest CFB Names in the 2019-20 Transfer Portal

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

College football is really competitive.

That's an important place to start when talking about transfers. As if the hundreds of hours spent each month training and preparing aren't enough, there's the matter of climbing a depth chart. After that, a player has to produce on the field.

Even the most talented athletes can struggle at that final stage―because college football is really competitive. Sometimes, players just find themselves outclassed by a teammate.

But college football is also finite. Players know they have limited time to prove their value before their eligibility runs out.

When the 2019 season is finished, hundreds of players will wisely enter the transfer portal in search of playing time elsewhere. We're looking at seven of the biggest names potentially available.