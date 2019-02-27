Predicting Where Top 2019 NBA Free Agents Will Sign

0 of 7

Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe are key members of the Milwaukee Bucks who could hit the open market this summer, and the former is even coming off the first All-Star appearance of his career. Marc Gasol, Al Horford, DeAndre Jordan, Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell and so many other notable names might join them, dancing with suitors before inking contracts that ensure their locations for the NBA's 2019-20 campaign.

But this upcoming free-agency class is so overstuffed with elite talents that none of the aforementioned men register as top-10 players who could soon become available. We'll worry about their landing spots another day, as we're only concerned with the proverbial cream of the crop for the time being.

Yes, that means Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are under the microscope. So too are Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler and others who routinely represent their conferences during the midseason festivities.

We just have one special rule.

Many of these players will return to their current organizations during the hottest months of the year. Kristaps Porzingis, for example, probably won't be leaving the Dallas Mavericks after they moved to acquire him midway through the current calendar. But for the purposes of this exercise, re-signing with your current employer is illegal, with absolutely no exceptions.

We're only curious about where these top-tier free agents would land if they had to throw on a new uniform for the 2019-20 campaign. Even if that's not always realistic, it does help inform us about the possibilities during the inevitable summer frenzy.

After all, not everything goes according to the initial plan.