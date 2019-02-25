WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 Location Expected to Be in Tampa Bay

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

WrestleMania looks set for a return to the state of Florida.

PWInsider.com's Dave Scherer reported Monday that Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is emerging as the favorite to land WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Raymond James Stadium is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the South Florida Bulls and also hosts the Outback Bowl.

WrestleMania XXIV in 2008 emanated from the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and the event has returned to the Sunshine State twice since then.

The allure of Florida, in general, is obvious.

WrestleMania is exclusively a stadium show now after WWE moved away from putting it in smaller indoor areas every year. That, in turn, limits the number of realistic venues for The Showcase of the Immortals, since the company either has to target a stadium with a retractable roof or one where the April weather won't be a big concern.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the home of WrestleMania 35, is an obvious exception but has the added benefit of its proximity to New York City.

Landing WrestleMania 36 could provide a temporary financial boost to Tampa and the surrounding area. NOLA.com's Gene Guillot reported last November that WrestleMania 34 created $175 million worth of economic impact for New Orleans. A year earlier, WrestleMania 33 generated $181.5 million for Orlando.