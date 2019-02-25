Jerry Sandusky Attorney to File Petition with State Supreme Court for New Trial

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

If attorney Al Lindsay wins his petition, former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky will get a new trial after he was originally sentenced to 30-60 years in prison following a 2012 conviction on 45 counts of child molestation.

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, Lindsay held a news conference Monday to announce he will file a petition with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in the hope of landing a new trial. Perez noted a similar filing was already denied but a re-sentencing request was granted.

"One of the problems we have confronted that people don't want to deal with is this: Suppose I'm telling you the truth," Lindsay said. "Suppose that Jerry Sandusky is absolutely innocent. Do you realize the horror of what this has brought on a family, a man an institution—and it's all a big lie? Suppose that I'm right."

Perez explained Lindsay pointed to a 2018 report compiled by five current and two former members of Penn State's board of trustees that said there were flaws in the report by former head of FBI, Louis Freeh.

The Freeh report said there was a cover-up of Sandusky's crimes by the school, which led to the NCAA issuing sanctions.

Susan Snyder of The Inquirer reported on the 2018 report criticizing Freeh and noted it "asserts that the former FBI director didn't have the evidence to blame the school's football 'culture' as he did, much less prove that its leaders knew of or conspired to cover up Jerry Sandusky's attacks on children."

Lindsay also plans on arguing exculpatory evidence was not fully disclosed to Sandusky's original legal team prior to his trial that resulted in conviction.

"A small but vocal segment of the Penn State community, the deniers continue to detract from the real victims in this case by trying to convince the public that Coach Paterno and his football legacy were somehow instead the victims," Freeh said, per Perez. "The deniers continue to embarrass the many thousands of outstanding Penn State students, faculty, and alumni by blindly disregarding the uncontroverted facts in favor of a misguided agenda."

Sandusky was an assistant coach at the school under the late Joe Paterno, who was fired in 2011 following Sandusky's arrest. Paterno died in 2012, the same year the Freeh report was released and Sandusky was convicted.