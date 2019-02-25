Jason Brown Resigns, Allegedly Texted German Player 'I'm Your New Hitler'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Independence Community College football coach Jason Brown, who starred in the Netflix series Last Chance U, announced his resignation Monday after allegedly telling a German player, "I'm your new Hitler."

Brown released a statement on his Twitter account:

“Given what has most recently been allowed to transpire, it is clear, that it will be nearly impossible to stay here,” Brown said in part. “More plainly, the Montgomery County Chronicle has greatly diminished my ability to successfully do my job, and has set this football program back significantly, and the cumulative effect of all these detrimental factors I believe clearly constitute a constructive discharge of my employment.”

ICC President Daniel Barwick released a statement calling the matter a "painful episode," per Matt Jordan of KGGF Radio.

“ This has been a painful episode for the entire campus and community, and its conclusion allows us to fully focus on the students we serve. As a college, we should be defined by the outstanding educational quality and value we create for our students, and we believe we can move past this together with our community, faculty, staff and student body. The college has no further comment on this matter," he said.

Alexandros Alexiou provided KGGF Radio with a text message conversation between himself and Brown, during which the coach called himself "your new Hitler" when talking about disciplinary measures. Brown had informed Alexiou he had 17 disciplinary points. A score of 25 would have resulted in Alexiou being kicked off the team.

When the German asked why he had 17 points, Brown kicked him off the team and threatened to take his scholarship.