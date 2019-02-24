Knicks Snap 18-Game Home Losing Streak with Win over Spurs to Avoid NBA History

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 6: A general view of the New York Knicks logo before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 6, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Stop the presses, the New York Knicks actually won a game at Madison Square Garden.

New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-118 on Sunday, snapping an 18-game home losing streak that dated back to its overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 1. Ian Begley of ESPN.com noted the Knicks would have tied the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks for the longest home losing streak in league history had they lost to the Spurs.

Despite the win, the 12-48 Knicks still have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Damyean Dotson spearheaded the scoring with 27 points, while Kevin Knox (19 points and 10 rebounds) and Dennis Smith Jr. (19 points and 13 assists) added double-doubles.

The loss was a damaging one for a Spurs team looking to reach the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive year. San Antonio is tied with the Los Angeles Clippers, one game ahead of the Sacramento Kings and three games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers in the race for the bottom two seeds in the Western Conference playoff picture.

As for the Knicks, their struggles even made it to the stage at the Academy Awards.

Samuel L. Jackson ribbed Knicks fan Spike Lee while presenting for Best Original Screenplay, telling the BlacKkKlansman director his team finally won. Lee quipped back that the team is tanking to improve its draft stock.

That is the one silver lining for Knicks fans this season, and Tankathon gives them a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. Landing that pick and potentially using it on Duke's Zion Williamson will significantly bolster the rebuild, especially if he can be paired with a free agent such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

Related

    Knicks Can Only Laugh at Their Most Pathetic Blunder

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Can Only Laugh at Their Most Pathetic Blunder

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Ja Rule Puts 30-Year Title Curse on Wolves 🤔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja Rule Puts 30-Year Title Curse on Wolves 🤔

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Try to Halt Home Skid Against Road-weary Spurs

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Try to Halt Home Skid Against Road-weary Spurs

    SNY
    via SNY

    LBJ: LAL Need to Stop Being Comfortable with Losing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ: LAL Need to Stop Being Comfortable with Losing

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report