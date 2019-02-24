Knicks Snap 18-Game Home Losing Streak with Win over Spurs to Avoid NBA History

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Stop the presses, the New York Knicks actually won a game at Madison Square Garden.

New York defeated the San Antonio Spurs 130-118 on Sunday, snapping an 18-game home losing streak that dated back to its overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 1. Ian Begley of ESPN.com noted the Knicks would have tied the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks for the longest home losing streak in league history had they lost to the Spurs.

Despite the win, the 12-48 Knicks still have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Damyean Dotson spearheaded the scoring with 27 points, while Kevin Knox (19 points and 10 rebounds) and Dennis Smith Jr. (19 points and 13 assists) added double-doubles.

The loss was a damaging one for a Spurs team looking to reach the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive year. San Antonio is tied with the Los Angeles Clippers, one game ahead of the Sacramento Kings and three games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers in the race for the bottom two seeds in the Western Conference playoff picture.

As for the Knicks, their struggles even made it to the stage at the Academy Awards.

Samuel L. Jackson ribbed Knicks fan Spike Lee while presenting for Best Original Screenplay, telling the BlacKkKlansman director his team finally won. Lee quipped back that the team is tanking to improve its draft stock.

That is the one silver lining for Knicks fans this season, and Tankathon gives them a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick. Landing that pick and potentially using it on Duke's Zion Williamson will significantly bolster the rebuild, especially if he can be paired with a free agent such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.