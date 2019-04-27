Browns Draft Alabama's Mack Wilson After Slide over Reported Character Concerns

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson was finally selected by the Cleveland Browns with the NFL draft's No. 155 overall pick Saturday.

Bryan Broaddus of DallasCowboys.com (h/t Laurie Horesh of ESPN Australia/New Zealand Digital) explained why Wilson, who Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked third among all linebackers, fell so far:

Wilson, a junior, appeared in 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season, accumulating 65 tackles (4.5 for loss), two interceptions and a sack.

At points he was dominant, notching 11 tackles and a sack against Missouri and nine tackles against The Citadel. And in the team's three postseason games (SEC Championship and College Football Playoff), he accumulated 14 tackles.

He also showed his potential in the 2017 SEC Championship Game, posting 12 tackles in the team's overtime win.

But his decision to turn pro came as a bit of a surprise. Even his mother, Sandra Wilson, thought he would go back to Tuscaloosa for his senior season.

"The way he was posting [on social media] I thought he was going back," she said in February, per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser. "But then he sat down here and said, 'Momma, I'm going to do what's best for me.' And I said, 'Well, baby, you do what's best for you because you know Momma has your back. Whatever decision you make I'm with you.'"

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also was expecting Wilson back in school.

"I talked with Coach (Saban), he talked to me, and he explained to me that he felt like Mack was really not ready to go to the next level, there's still a little more that he needed to learn," Sandra Wilson said. "And like I told him, I understood that, but at the end of the day, it's still Mack's decision."

There's no doubt that Wilson has talent. The question remains whether he'll be a plug-and-play option at the pro level or whether he'll need some developmental time to iron out the kinks in his game. The potential is there, but it's unclear when, or if, he'll reach it.

He has the size and speed to thrive at the position, making him a sideline-to-sideline player in the NFL from his middle linebacker position. But consistency has been an issue, which could be chalked up to a limited lack of starting experience.

Wilson joins a strong Browns front seven that features defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, middle linebacker Joe Schobert and edge-rusher Olivier Vernon.

With Wilson now in the mix, the Browns could improve upon a defense that finished a respectable 12th in Football Outsiders DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Mike Clay of ESPN reported that Wilson should have a chance to carve out a role.

For Cleveland, Wilson represents a bit of a gamble. But if he lives up to his talent, he could end up being a steal.