Ranking the 15 Greatest WWE WrestleMania Matches of the Last Decade

Credit: WWE.com

Between what's been rumored and what's already on tap, WWE WrestleMania 35 is expected to boast a star-studded card from top to bottom. The bar has been set high for amazing matches at the Showcase of the Immortals based off what we've seen at previous installments.

WrestleMania is the one night of the year when everyone goes all out in an attempt to steal the show. It has more eyes on it than any other event on the WWE calendar, so the Superstars take full advantage of that by putting forth their best efforts and making the most of whatever they are a part of.

Only an elite few matchups end up being barn burners that are talked about for years to come. Whether it's the stories being told or the performances of the athletes involved, certain contests are just meant to happen on the Grandest Stage of Them All so they can be properly showcased to the world.

The past 10 WrestleManias, in particular, have hosted a slew of spectacular outings that will be forever remembered as all-time classics. Not every installment has been astounding, but fans can cherry-pick at least one above-average encounter from each event and enjoy them for their sheer brilliance.

Ahead of what is sure to be a remarkable WrestleMania, let's look at the 15 best matches to take place at the Show of Shows in the past decade and rank them for their buildup, drama, story, in-ring action, crowd reaction and aftermath.