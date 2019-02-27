Ranking the 10 Best Moments in WWE NXT 5 Years After WWE Network Debut

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

When WWE Network launched in February 2014, fans were excited for the easy access they now had to every past pay-per-view ever, not realizing the incredible impact the revolutionary streaming service would have on WWE's developmental branch NXT.

The black-and-gold brand had been around since Triple H orchestrated its mass rebranding in 2012, but without a proper home, many members of the WWE Universe didn't even know it existed or where they could watch it. WWE Network changed that, giving the guys and girls of NXT a home on Wednesday nights immediately after its launch.

In the five years NXT has been on WWE Network, it has become bigger than anyone could have ever imagined. Not is it essentially its own entity at this point separate from SmackDown Live and Raw, NXT is the hottest commodity under the WWE umbrella at the moment (and possibly beyond).

The quarterly TakeOver events on the Network have also played an important role in giving the NXT talent a platform to shine, be showcased, and fine-tune their skills. Fans have been questioning for years when the product would peak, but so far, it remains as thrilling as ever and has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon.

On the five year anniversary of NXT Arrival, let's look back at the top 10 best moments in the history of the brand on WWE Network.