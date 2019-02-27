Final Predictions for Each Top Remaining CFB Transfer Target's Landing Spot

Final Predictions for Each Top Remaining CFB Transfer Target's Landing SpotFebruary 27, 2019
Successful college football teams aren't built on transfers, but they can provide a key boost to a new team.
Whether it's adding a new signal-caller, upgrading at receiver or fortifying either side of the line of scrimmage, transfers can address a weakness or help replace a departing standout.
The highest-profile players have already picked their new home, but a handful of impact transfers are still available.
While undergraduates were considered, the best remaining options are all graduate transfers who will be eligible immediately. One of them―the top quarterback―even has two seasons left to play.
Zach Abercrumbia, DT
Jim Harbaugh picked up an impact grad transfer in Central Michigan end Mike Danna, but was he all Michigan could wind up taking?
Zach Abercrumbia has decided to leave Rice for his final college season, and the Dallas native has already visited with Harbaugh and defensive line coach Shaun Nua. That visit happened in mid-January in Texas, and Abercrumbia said he "truly enjoyed it," according to Trevor Woods of Maize n Brew.
But the lack of movement on that front suggests Michigan's scholarship crunch is preventing a move. Mississippi State, meanwhile, needs to replace a bunch of production up front, and 247Sports' Paul Jones reported, also in mid-January, that the defensive tackle was close to an official visit.
Abercrumbia, who collected 55 tackles with 4.5 stops for loss at Rice in 2018, would be a welcomed addition in Starkville.
Prediction: Mississippi State
Eric Kumah, WR
Virginia Tech managed to bring back a couple of notable players who entered the transfer portal, but standout receiver Eric Kumah appears set on heading out of Blacksburg.
In mid-February, the Virginia native shared a list of six teams that he's considering: Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Louisville and Old Dominion.
Kumah visited Notre Dame in late February and has trips to Texas Tech and Penn State scheduled for March and April, respectively. Given the prestige of those schools, it seems unlikely any of the remaining three are serious contenders for Kumah, who collected 42 receptions for 559 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
He'd be a terrific short-term addition at either Notre Dame or Penn State, both of which must replace two key receivers. But the recent success, combined with a returning QB, gives Notre Dame the edge.
Prediction: Notre Dame
Parker Braun, G
Parker Braun is a wanted man.
Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Texas have all expressed interest in the two-time All-ACC guard. A graduate of a Texas high school, the Sunshine State native has visited Florida, with trips to Texas, Ohio State and Auburn potentially on the docket, per Ken Suguira of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
But it's easy to see a hometown tie winning out.
Braun's brother, Joshua, is a 4-star prospect at Suwannee High School in Florida, where their father is the athletic director. Suwannee is 70 miles away from Gainesville and the Gators.
Prediction: Florida
Nick Starkel, QB
Nick Starkel has a fascinating dilemma. What matters most to him? Is it playing time, relationships or program upside?
The Texas A&M transfer wouldn't have a better chance to start at a power-conference school than Georgia Tech. His former head coach, Kevin Sumlin, is now at Arizona. Florida State is dealing with a few issues but is usually among the best in the ACC.
Possibly further complicating matters is FSU just added Western Michigan transfer Wyatt Rector. While that doesn't preclude Starkel going to the Seminoles, it's another factor to consider.
Starkel is highly coveted because his half-season production in 2017 featured 1,793 yards and 14 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
This recruitment has included several twists, so we expect a few more turns over the next month. FSU seemed like the favorite, but the recent addition of Rector could nudge Starkel to the Yellow Jackets.
Prediction: Georgia Tech