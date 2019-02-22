Mike Leach to Teach Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies Seminar at WSU

Harry How/Getty Images

Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach is heading to the classroom.

The university announced Friday, according to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, that Leach will be co-teaching a non-credit seminar on the WSU Pullman campus alongside Spokane County Treasurer Mike Baumgartner titled "Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies."

Beginning March 27, the seminar's classroom is limited to 40 current Washington State students. However, the final session on April 23 will be streamed for all to watch. Set your calendars.

To be granted access into the full month-long seminar, students have to apply by answering two key questions in society today.

First, "Can the British strategy in the Malaya insurgency be used today?" Second—and we'd love to see how Leach plans to weave these together—"Is the wishbone a potentially viable offense for the NFL?"

This is bound to be a treat for all involved considering Leach has previously used a press conference to educate the masses on God, evolution, Bigfoot and aliens.