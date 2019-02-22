MLB Announces 20-Second Pitch Clock for Spring Training Games

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The MLB is taking a step toward addressing concerns over the length of games by implementing a 20-second pitch clock for 2019 spring training games.

The announcement came on Friday, per Baseball America, and signals the latest effort to quicken baseball's pace of play.

Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reported specifics on how the 20-second timer will be used in spring training. The timer will begin after the first pitch of each individual at-bat and will reset after a pickoff play, wild pitch or passed ball as soon as the pitcher has the baseball back in his hand on the mound.

Additionally, the timer will be turned off on a pitch following a foul or dead ball as well as after a mound visit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.