MLB Announces 20-Second Pitch Clock for Spring Training Games

Megan ArmstrongContributor IFebruary 22, 2019

A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The MLB is taking a step toward addressing concerns over the length of games by implementing a 20-second pitch clock for 2019 spring training games.

The announcement came on Friday, per Baseball America, and signals the latest effort to quicken baseball's pace of play.

Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reported specifics on how the 20-second timer will be used in spring training. The timer will begin after the first pitch of each individual at-bat and will reset after a pickoff play, wild pitch or passed ball as soon as the pitcher has the baseball back in his hand on the mound.

Additionally, the timer will be turned off on a pitch following a foul or dead ball as well as after a mound visit.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.     

Related

    Bregman Wants to Be MLB's LeBron 👑

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bregman Wants to Be MLB's LeBron 👑

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    Machado on Contract: 'The Whole Shabam Was So Perfect'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Machado on Contract: 'The Whole Shabam Was So Perfect'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated MLB Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated MLB Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Nats Owner on Harper: 'We've Moved On'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nats Owner on Harper: 'We've Moved On'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report