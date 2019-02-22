Pat Neshek: May Have to 'Burn the Whole System Down' Amid MLB, MLBPA Unrest

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Pat Neshek believes the MLB collective bargaining agreement is in need of a complete overhaul.

In an interview with Gabe Lacques of USA Today, Neshek suggested that a strike is inevitable when the current agreement expires due in part to the manner in which teams have shied away from spending big money in free agency:

"Right now, there's going to be a strike, 100 percent, after '21. I won't be around, so I don't have a horse in the race. I don't want to see a strike.

"But there's always kind of been that handshake agreement where we're still going to value the older guys and not just totally [expletive] on them. And that's what's happening. So, I think you're going to have to burn the whole system down and start with that.

"[Owners] have a lot more to lose than us, I think. The players have been talking about, for the last couple of years, putting money aside and I think we're going to be ready for a fight. We're willing to go multiple years and I don't know if [owners] are willing to sacrifice."

The current CBA was ratified in December 2016, and it will expire following the 2021 season unless a new deal is reached.

